Open Menu

Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January

Co-op deals up more than 150% in both boroughs

New York /
Feb.February 04, 2021 09:45 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

New signed contracts rose across all home types — condos, co-ops and one- to three-family homes — in January, but co-ops especially saw a big spike.

New signed contracts for co-ops in Manhattan jumped 167 percent year-over-year, according to the latest report by Douglas Elliman. The number of transactions hit 518, skyrocketing above the 194 recorded in January 2020 — before the pandemic hit.

This is the second annual increase in deals since the first lockdown ended in June, according to the report.

But inventory hasn’t kept pace: New listings fell 14 percent, from 709 last year to 608 in January. This marks the fourth consecutive month of inventory falling.

The trends reported by Elliman are similar to those in the weekly Olshan Realty luxury market report, which has shown the market rebounding. But while things may look better than it did last year, it’s a ways off from the highs of 2015.

Read more

Brooklyn had a similarly good month. For co-ops, new signed contracts increased 157 percent, from 46 to 118. And contracts signed for one- to three-family jumped by an eye-popping 481 percent, continuing the trend of townhouses dominating sales in the borough.

Inventory in Brooklyn has also managed to grow with the market. New listings jumped 130 percent, from 93 to 214.

New York City has faced some competition from the suburbs in recent months as residents explore having a secondary home in the tristate, or relocating completely. And while inventory has been depleted in the suburbs, demand remains strong.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanHousing MarketNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    The lack of inventory has caused prices to skyrocket. (Getty)
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    432 Park Avenue (Getty)
    432 Park tenants plagued by creaks, leaks and design flaws
    432 Park tenants plagued by creaks, leaks and design flaws
    Photo illustration of Taylor Spellman (Discovery+, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Housing Expert Shaun Donovan on his Bid for NYC Mayor
    Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
    Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.