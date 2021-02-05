Open Menu

Blackstone, LBA Logistics get $944M financing for logistics portfolios

Industrial real estate values have surged during pandemic

National /
Feb.February 05, 2021 09:46 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (Photos via Twitter;iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray (Photos via Twitter;iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

An affiliate of asset-manager Blackstone Group and LBA Logistics nabbed $944 million in financing for two industrial portfolios, Commercial Observer reported.

The non-recourse loan, originated on Jan. 21, is secured by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, known as BREIT, and LBA’s leasehold interests in 52 warehouse properties divided into two portfolios totaling 9.5 million square feet.

Blackstone paid $918 million for a 41 percent stake in the larger of the two portfolios, while eLBA Logistics retained a 20 percent stake. Blackstone also acquired an 85 percent stake in the other portfolio for $644.4 million, with LBA Logistics keeping the rest of it.

Read more

Bank of America, Barlays and Goldman Sachs provided the non-recourse financing. The two warehouse portfolios consist of last-mile facilities on the West Coast and in the Southwest.

The larger of the two portfolios consists of seven properties in Seattle, 14 in California, and others in Utah, Nevada and Texas. Half of the other portfolio is in California, with the balance of it scattered across Oregon, Arizona and Washington.

Industrial warehouse space has been a stellar performer during the pandemic, as more Americans are ordering goods and services online. While values of other real estate property types have declined 8 percent, industrial real estate has seen an increase of the same amount, according to research firm Green Street.

Other investment giants, including KKR and Stockbridge Capital Group, are increasing their bets on logistics as well.

[CO] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bank of AmericaBlackstonewarehouses

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Blackstone COO Jon Gray (Twitter)
Blackstone to buy Interior Logic for $1.6B
Blackstone to buy Interior Logic for $1.6B
Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (iStock)
Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
Blackstone CEO Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)
Blackstone revenue jumps in Q4
Blackstone revenue jumps in Q4
Blackstone's Ken Caplan (iStock; Blackstone)
Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio
Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio
Clockwise from left: Richard LeFrak, Related chairman Stephen Ross, A&E's Douglas Eisenberg, Cammeby’s International Group founder Rubin Schron and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty, iStock)
These are NYC’s largest rental landlords of 2020
These are NYC’s largest rental landlords of 2020
Stephen Schwarzman and Tokyo (Getty, iStock)
Blackstone to pay $1B for Japan residential and commercial portfolio
Blackstone to pay $1B for Japan residential and commercial portfolio
Nationstar Mortgage/Mr. Cooper CEO Jay Bray (Photos via iStock; Mr. Cooper)
Nationstar Mortgage ordered to repay $73M to customers
Nationstar Mortgage ordered to repay $73M to customers
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)
Blackstone acquires $358M warehouse portfolio
Blackstone acquires $358M warehouse portfolio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.