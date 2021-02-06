Open Menu

Four Seasons penthouse in Nashville asks eye-popping $25M

Condominium units in the Tennessee capital typically max out at one-fifth that price

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 06, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The penthouse will take up the entire 40th floor. (Four Seasons)

The penthouse will take up the entire 40th floor. (Four Seasons)

 

A penthouse at a Four Seasons in Nashville is hitting the market for $25 million, by far the priciest condo listing in the Tennessee capital.

The highest-end condo units in Nashville typically sell for around $5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. A unit at a nearby property sold for $5.5 million in 2018.

A recent $13 million penthouse sale at the soon-to-open Four Seasons in New Orleans may give the Nashville property’s developers, AECOM Capital and Congress Group, reason for optimism. (The Nashville team is not affiliated with the Four Seasons in New Orleans.)

The Four Seasons company moved into branded condos in late 2019 and has partnered with developers for individual properties.

The Nashville penthouse will total around 9,300 square feet — the entire 40th floor of the building — and is expected to be completed next year. It will be delivered as a “white box” unfinished space for customization by a buyer. It will have another 1,500 square feet of terraces with 360-degree views of the Nashville skyline.

The property is to have 143 units. Sales started in March, before the pandemic began to have a significant impact on activity in Nashville.

Marie-Laure Frère, sales director for the property, said she sold $80 million worth of units that month, but did not say how many units total had sold.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Condominiumsfour seasons

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Suburban condos get competitive
Suburban condos get competitive
Suburban condos get competitive
Jerry Seinfeld and Miki Naftali of the Naftali Group (Photos via Getty; Instagram)
“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard
“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard
90 William Street (Google Maps; iStock)
Court puts condo investors on the hook for shoddy construction
Court puts condo investors on the hook for shoddy construction
(Courtesy of Hillrose 28)
Manhattan condo creates its own wine for potential buyers to rosé all day
Manhattan condo creates its own wine for potential buyers to rosé all day
GID’s James Linsley and renderings of Waterline Square (Credit: GID; Waterline Square)
“Safer than a bank”: South American family scoops up 8 units at GID’s Waterline Square
“Safer than a bank”: South American family scoops up 8 units at GID’s Waterline Square
Greenwich Hotel, Four Seasons at 30 Park Place and POD Hotel Brooklyn (Credit: Greenwich Hotel, Thirty Park Place, Google Maps)
Four Seasons, 204 layoffs, as businesses hemorrhage jobs
Four Seasons, 204 layoffs, as businesses hemorrhage jobs
Fredrik Eklund (Credit: Getty Images)
Fredrik Eklund talks LA condos, the mega-luxury market and patience
Fredrik Eklund talks LA condos, the mega-luxury market and patience
Four Seasons President of Residential Paul White and (clockwise from left) 706 Mission Street in San Francisco, 9000 W. 3rd Street in Los Angeles and Twenty Grosvenor Square in London
Your condo is ready: Four Seasons pushes into residential
Your condo is ready: Four Seasons pushes into residential
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.