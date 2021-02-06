A penthouse at a Four Seasons in Nashville is hitting the market for $25 million, by far the priciest condo listing in the Tennessee capital.

The highest-end condo units in Nashville typically sell for around $5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. A unit at a nearby property sold for $5.5 million in 2018.

A recent $13 million penthouse sale at the soon-to-open Four Seasons in New Orleans may give the Nashville property’s developers, AECOM Capital and Congress Group, reason for optimism. (The Nashville team is not affiliated with the Four Seasons in New Orleans.)

The Four Seasons company moved into branded condos in late 2019 and has partnered with developers for individual properties.

The Nashville penthouse will total around 9,300 square feet — the entire 40th floor of the building — and is expected to be completed next year. It will be delivered as a “white box” unfinished space for customization by a buyer. It will have another 1,500 square feet of terraces with 360-degree views of the Nashville skyline.

The property is to have 143 units. Sales started in March, before the pandemic began to have a significant impact on activity in Nashville.

Marie-Laure Frère, sales director for the property, said she sold $80 million worth of units that month, but did not say how many units total had sold.

