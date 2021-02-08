Open Menu

$6M Cobble Hill townhouse tops list of Brooklyn luxury deals

20 contracts signed for homes asking $2M or more

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2021 05:30 PM
By Amy Plitt
31 Strong Place and 1 Prospect Park West (Photos via Google Maps; 1 Prospect Park West)

Brooklyn’s luxury market saw a slight increase in volume in the first week of February, with 20 contracts inked for a total of $65.6 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. The report tracks contracts signed on properties asking $2 million or more.

That’s an uptick from the previous week’s 17 deals totaling $51.7 million, and even an improvement over a similar period in 2020, when just 14 deals were inked.

In keeping with the borough’s luxury sale trends from 2020, the deals were split evenly between townhouses and condos — and while the former had a higher median asking price of $3.075 million (versus $2.825 million for condos), the latter had a higher average price per square foot of $1,567.

The priciest property to go into contract last week was a townhouse at 31 Strong Place in Cobble Hill. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was last listed at $6.25 million. The renovated Federal-style townhouse has retained some of its historic details, and also comes with an expansive backyard.

The most expensive condo unit to go into contract was at One Prospect Park West, which has seen a flurry of activity in recent months. The three-bedroom unit was last asking $4.375 million. If it closes for that price, the deal would pencil out to above $2,000 per square foot, breaking a record for the neighborhood.




