Open Menu

Best week since 2019 for Manhattan luxury market

Surge in activity strengthens trend that started late last year

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2021 01:00 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A two floor unit in The Benson on Madison Ave was the priciest home to go into contract last week. (The Benson)

A two floor unit in The Benson on Madison Ave was the priciest home to go into contract last week. (The Benson)

 

Buyers are returning to New York’s luxury market in force, with last week netting the largest number of contracts for properties asking $4 million or more since November 2019.

There were 30 such contracts signed in total, according to the latest market report from Olshan Realty. Of those, 21 were condo units, four were co-ops and five were townhouses.

The surge builds on an upward trend that emerged in the luxury market late last year, offering hope to developers whose sales plunged when the pandemic hit.

“It’s a very optimistic report because really what it’s showing is the consumer is out there and aggressively looking at New York as a place to buy and live,” said Donna Olshan, who tracks luxury sales.

The priciest home to go into contract last week was the 10th and 11th floors at Naftali Group’s Benson condo at 1045 Madison Avenue, a 15-unit building that’s seen a string of big-ticket contracts of late.

The unit measures 8,386 square feet and the buyer will pay the sponsor for the additional construction needed to create the duplex, the report said.

Bo Poulsen of Brown Harris Stevens, who represented the buyer, said his clients never visited the building and instead did the deal virtually.

“We looked on and off for years,” he told Olshan. “The apartment checked off the right boxes.”

Read more

The No. 2 contract by asking price was unit 62B at Extell Development’s 157 West 57th Street.

The 4,193 square-foot unit was last asking $19.9 million — down from $25.2 million. It has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and views of Central Park.

It was one of a growing number of sponsor units to trade recently, as developers bring prices down to meet the market.

According to Olshan’s report, of the 57 contracts signed in the past two weeks, about half have been sponsor units.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketdonna olshanNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Renderings of 1 Prospect Park West in Brooklyn 
    Park Slope condo building poised to set new price record
    Park Slope condo building poised to set new price record
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
    Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
    Meredith Bluhm-Wolf and 520 Park Ave. (Getty, 520 Park)
    Daughter of casino magnate Neil Bluhm buys $20M condo
    Daughter of casino magnate Neil Bluhm buys $20M condo
    70 Vestry Street and 1010 Park Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Tribeca condo with bumped-up asking price tops Manhattan contracts
    Tribeca condo with bumped-up asking price tops Manhattan contracts
    991 5th Avenue (Photos via Gryffindor/Wikipedia Commons and the American Irish Historical Society)
    Historic UES mansion hits market for $52M
    Historic UES mansion hits market for $52M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.