Open Menu

Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green

Drew Isaacson worked on deals like $447M sale of the Olivia apartment building

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2021 04:35 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Drew Isaacson, who worked on a $447M sale at The Olivia, will move from a senior vice president role at SL Green to a senior vice president at role at Eastdil. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Drew Isaacson)

Drew Isaacson, who worked on the $447M sale of The Olivia, will move from SL Green to Eastdil Secured (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Drew Isaacson)

 

Eastdil Secured has tapped an SL Green Realty acquisitions pro to join its sales team.

Drew Isaacson, a senior vice president at SL Green, will head to the real estate investment banking firm next week as a senior vice president in the New York City office, sources told The Real Deal.

Isaacson has spent the past seven years at the REIT, where he’s worked on deals like last year’s $447 million sale of the Olivia apartment building on West 33rd Street to a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management.

Isaacson is also heavily involved in the company’s debt and preferred-equity book. Prior to SL Green, he spent about five years at Waterman Interests, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Eastdil Secured declined to comment, and Isaacson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isaacson will work on the sales team led by Gary Phillips and Will Silverman.

The hire comes as Eastdil, once New York City’s top investment sales brokerage, looks to regain some of the ground lost to competitors in recent years. Its top sales team, led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, left for rival Cushman & Wakefield in 2016.

Eastdil ranked as the fourth most-active brokerage in New York City in 2019 with $1.8 billion worth of deals, according to the most recent ranking by The Real Deal. That put it behind competitors Cushman, CBRE and JLL — firms the company had previously dominated.

Eastdil has also suffered something of a brain drain in recent years as a number of its home-grown brokers left. Most recently, senior vice president Bruer Kershner departed in October after more than eight years at the firm. He took a job at CBRE in Philadelphia, according to his LinkedIn.

Headed by CEO Roy March, Eastdil has long prided itself on its company culture — “the Eastdil way” — built on a model where brokers work collaboratively on deals in a salary-and-bonus compensation structure, as opposed to the “eat what you kill” commission basis of most commercial real estate brokers. Eastdil was also known for training and bringing up professionals through its ranks, but in recent years the company has relied more heavily on outside hires.

But it’s been in the midst of some major changes. March oversaw a management-led buyout of the company in late 2019, financed by the asset management firm Guggenheim Investments and the Singapore sovereign-wealth fund Temasek Holdings.

And Eastdil recently lost its founder and longtime chairman Ben Lambert, who died in early February at the age of 82.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateeastdil securedSL Green Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ron Perelman with 27-33, 35 and 41 East 62nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Vornado's Steven Roth and One Park Avenue (Photos via Getty, Vornado)
    Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
    Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
    The Briarwood portfolio (B6 Real Estate)
    Queens multifamily portfolio hits market for $99M
    Queens multifamily portfolio hits market for $99M
    Since February 2020, employment in leisure and hospitality has fallen by 3.9 million. (Getty)
    Hospitality lost 61K jobs in January — a big improvement
    Hospitality lost 61K jobs in January — a big improvement
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (right). Inset (clockwise): TF Cornerstone’s Frederick Elghanayan, Vornado’s Steven Roth, LIVWRK’s Asher Abehsera, Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt, and George Comfort & Sons’ Peter Duncan (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    ViacomCBS President & CEO Robert Bakish and 500 West 57th. (Getty, Twitter via 500w57)
    CBS buys Hell’s Kitchen property from Extell for $27M
    CBS buys Hell’s Kitchen property from Extell for $27M
    President Donald Trump and 40 Wall Street (Getty, Wikimedia Commons, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Trump’s 40 Wall Street sees revenue fall 11%
    Trump’s 40 Wall Street sees revenue fall 11%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.