Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket

Lease for Associated not being renewed to make way for project

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)

The owner of a Crown Heights parcel that houses an Associated supermarket says it plans to replace the store with a larger grocer along with affordable housing.

The pledge was made after community leaders learned that the Associated’s lease would not be renewed to clear the way for redevelopment of the site, 975 Nostrand Avenue, Bklyner reported.

Midwood Investment and Development had told the store manager that the supermarket could not stay beyond the spring.

Neighbors and candidates for local office protested, arguing that without the Associated, area residents would lose access to affordable groceries. There is a Foodtown at 905-13 Franklin Avenue and a Key Food at 1232 Nostrand Avenue within walking distance.

Midwood recently provided a statement to the local news outlet, saying that the developer plans to bring a new supermarket to the site, along with a “significant amount of affordable housing.”

“We’ve been a member of the Crown Heights community since we bought this site in 1970 and brought an A&P to the neighborhood,” said James Yolles, a Midwood spokesperson, referring to the grocer that was later replaced by Associated. “We have remained committed to providing a home for a high-quality, affordable grocery store, and have long allowed the Associated market to pay well below market rent as we determined the future of the property.”

Official plans have yet to be filed with the city, but Yolles said the company wants to build a mixed-use complex with retail space that would include a supermarket larger than the current store.

The site is zoned R7-1, which allows mid-rise apartment buildings. [Bklyner] — Akiko Matsuda




    Affordable HousingbrooklynCommercial Real EstateRetail Real Estate

