Open Menu

Spec home built on Trump’s former Palm Beach property under contract for $140M

It hit the market briefly in January

Miami /
Feb.February 08, 2021 01:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
535 North County Road and Mark Pulte with former President Donald Trump (Google Maps; Pulte Family Foundation; Getty)

535 North County Road and Mark Pulte with former President Donald Trump (Google Maps; Pulte Family Foundation; Getty)

An oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach is under contract for nearly $140 million, a record price in Florida that would place it as one of the most expensive home sales in the U.S.

The buyer is a New York resident relocating to New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A company managed by luxury home builder Mark Pulte, who is the son of Pulte Homes founder William Pulte, owns the property and built the spec home at 535 North Country Road. Former President Donald Trump once owned the site.

It hit the market briefly in January.

The lot was previously part of a larger property that Trump sold to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million in 2008. Rybolovlev subsequently razed that house, subdivided the property into three lots, and sold them off for nearly $109 million. Pulte’s entity paid $37 million for his lot in 2017.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates has the listing for the spec home and has an investment interest in the property.

The 2-acre, 21,000-square-foot mansion, with a separate guest house, has nine bedrooms, an oceanfront swimming pool, a gym, sauna and hair salon. William M. Boyle of Boyle Architecture designed the house. The lot has 150 feet of shoreline.

Neighbors include billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who co-founded Trian Fund Management, an alternative investment management fund based in New York.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos still holds the record for the highest price paid in the U.S. for a single-family home, paying $165 million last year for David Geffen’s Jack Warner Estate in Beverly Hills.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin has paid more than $350 million assembling land in Palm Beach.

[WSJ] – Katherine Kallergis




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpMark PultePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    President Donald Trump and 40 Wall Street (Getty, Wikimedia Commons, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Trump’s 40 Wall Street sees revenue fall 11%
    Trump’s 40 Wall Street sees revenue fall 11%
    Donald Trump and Rosemary Vrablic (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Real estate deal prompted resignation of Trump’s longtime banker
    Real estate deal prompted resignation of Trump’s longtime banker
    Renderings of 175 Park Avenue (Rendering via SOM)
    Developers unveil plans for 1,600-foot tower at Grand Central
    Developers unveil plans for 1,600-foot tower at Grand Central
    Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small supports Carl Icahn, who owns Trump Plaza Casino. (Getty, Marty Small via Instagram)
    Carl Icahn pulls plug on auction to demolish Trump casino
    Carl Icahn pulls plug on auction to demolish Trump casino
    From left: Robert Zangrillo, Geoff Palmer, Tom Barrack and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)
    Trump’s people claim Geoff Palmer and Tom Barrack backed Zangrillo pardon
    Trump’s people claim Geoff Palmer and Tom Barrack backed Zangrillo pardon
    Signature Bank president Joseph DePaolo (Getty Images; iStock)
    Signature achievement: Bank’s loan deferrals down to 9%
    Signature achievement: Bank’s loan deferrals down to 9%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.