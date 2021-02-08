Open Menu

TRD Tips: How to manage when you’re a landlord late on the loan

Workout expert Robert Verrone joined TRD Tips to explain how he’s doing “open heart surgery” on loans

National /
Feb.February 08, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

What’s the best option for a landlord who’s fallen behind on the mortgage?

“The short answer is, you go to your ATM machine, you put in your code, you get some cash, and you pay your lender. That’s always the easiest solution,” Ironhound Management’s Robert Verrone told The Real Deal editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott for the latest edition of TRD Tips. But as he quickly explained, it’s rarely that easy.

Verrone, one of the most experienced players in working out bad loans, left Wachovia Bank in 2009 to start his own business working out busted securitized loans.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Verrone likened the workouts he was doing to “root canals on loans.” Now, he said, it’s more like “open-heart surgery.”

Despite the challenges landlords face — dealing with some tenants who aren’t paying rent and others who seek loan forbearance — there are options. Check out the video above for all of Verrone’s top tips.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
distressed propertiesReal Estate LoansRob VerroneVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Regulators seek to rein in energy-efficient home improvement loans
Regulators seek to rein in energy-efficient home improvement loans
Regulators seek to rein in energy-efficient home improvement loans
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.