Andrea Olshan steps down as CEO of Olshan Properties

She will become the company’s board chairman

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2021 02:15 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
CEO of Olshan Properties, Andrea Olshan, is stepping down from her role. Zachary Bornstein has been named president and Michael Odell will become executive managing director. (Olshan, Andrea Olshan by Michael McWeeney)

Andrea Olshan, the CEO of the private real estate firm Olshan Properties, is stepping down from that role.

She will become the company’s board chairperson, although details of what her new position entails were not immediately available.

Olshan joined the company — founded by her father, Morton Olslan, in 1967 — 17 years ago. She has been CEO for nine years, managing the firm’s approximately 23 million-square-foot portfolio that includes hotel, retail, office and multifamily properties in various U.S. markets.

Her departure comes with a larger reorganization of the firm’s executive team.

Zachary Bornstein, who previously served as senior managing director of capital markets and asset management for the firm, has been named the company’s president. He will be the highest-ranking executive at the firm.

And Michael Odell, who has also served as senior managing director of capital markets, will become executive managing director, head of investments and capital markets.

“I know I leave the company in extremely strong hands,” Olshan said in a statement. “Our family and the board have total confidence in Zach, Michael and the entire executive team, and we know that under their day-to-day leadership, the company will continue to grow and prosper.”




