Open Menu

Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Upper East Side flagship is up for grabs

Sugar emporium appears to shutter amid pandemic

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2021 12:20 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dylan’s Candy Bar at 1011-1029 Third Avenue and Dylan Lauren (Photos via Getty, iStock, Google Maps/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Dylan’s Candy Bar at 1011-1029 Third Avenue and Dylan Lauren (Photos via Getty, iStock, Google Maps/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

UPDATED, Feb. 9 2021, 1:00 p.m.: Life isn’t looking too sweet for Dylan’s Candy Bar.

The upscale sugar emporium’s Upper East Side flagship is closing, sources familiar with the store say. The property at 1011-1029 Third Avenue, which includes Dylan’s nearly 13,000-square-foot store, is listed for lease by Ripco Real Estate.

Ripco’s Richard Skulnik, who is listed as one of the brokers for the site, confirmed that the property is available but declined to comment otherwise.

The apparent closure of the Third Avenue flagship, which opened in 2001, is the latest setback for the struggling retailer. One supplier told The Real Deal that it hasn’t been paid for months.

A spokesperson for Dylan’s did not address the closure of its Third Avenue store, but said, “We have not missed any agreed upon payments with suppliers and continue to show leadership and loyalty to our suppliers, many of whom we have worked with and supported for nearly two decades.”

Read more

The company is also being sued by Olmstead Properties for $200,000 in unpaid rent at its corporate office at 315 East 62nd Street.

Dylan’s initially signed a seven-year lease with the office landlord in 2002, and extended it three times between then and 2017. But in its complaint, Olmstead said the company vacated the space in September and has not paid rent since. It’s seeking the full amount of back rent along with other costs.

The candy company was founded by Dylan Lauren, daughter of fashion designer Ralph Lauren. Lauren told the New York Times she was inspired to start the business by watching her father design clothes. “I loved the colors,” she said. “I wanted to eat the color swatches.”

The retailer has 21 locations in total, including in New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles and Miami Beach, according to its website. Ten of its locations, all in airports, have closed due to the pandemic.

UPDATE: This story was updated to add a statement from Dylan’s Candy Bar. 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    closingsRetailRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The lawsuit between Gap and Alex Stawski was settled on Feb 2. (Google Maps, Getty)
    Gap settles Midtown rent dispute with Axel Stawski
    Gap settles Midtown rent dispute with Axel Stawski
    Chief Executive Officer of Simon Property Group David Simon. (Alamy, Getty)
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Indoor dining to resume in NYC earlier than planned
    Indoor dining to resume in NYC earlier than planned
    Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Since February 2020, employment in leisure and hospitality has fallen by 3.9 million. (Getty)
    Hospitality lost 61K jobs in January — a big improvement
    Hospitality lost 61K jobs in January — a big improvement
    Dylan Lauren opened Dylan's Candy Bar in 2001. (Getty, Dylan's Candy Bar)
    Dylan’s Candy Bar sued over unpaid rent
    Dylan’s Candy Bar sued over unpaid rent
    Fifth Avenue Stores Empty One Year Into Pandemic
    One year into pandemic, Fifth Avenue blighted by empty stores
    One year into pandemic, Fifth Avenue blighted by empty stores
    Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and Town Center at Cobb Mall (Getty, Google Maps, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    A Simon mall falls to foreclosure
    A Simon mall falls to foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.