Open Menu

Extell sells West 57th Street office to CBS

Mid-market sales totaled $45M during the first week of February

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development with the $26.7M building he sold. (500w57 via Twitter)

Gary Barnett’s Extell Development with the $26.7M building he sold. (500w57 via Twitter)

 

Two mid-market deals were recorded last week for a total of nearly $45 million in transaction volume: one in Manhattan, and one in Brooklyn, both involving familiar players.

CBS Broadcasting expanded its Midtown campus while developer Steel Equities acquired its third building on the East Williamsburg-Bushwick border.

Here are more details of investment deals between $10 million and $30 million for the week ending Feb. 5.

1. Gary Barnett’s Extell Development sold a 24,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th Street in Midtown West for $26.7 million to CBS Broadcasting. Extell acquired the building in 2017 for $19 million.

CBS said it will use the building to support its existing operations; the sale expands the broadcaster’s 1 million-square-foot footprint on West 57th Street. The building was previously leased to an in-patient drug-rehabilitation facility, which now appears to be permanently closed.

2. Steel Equities acquired a 44,600-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg for $18.1 million. The property belonged to Joseph Brunner and Abe Mandel’s Bruman Realty before the company was hit with a foreclosure lawsuit, which accused it of defaulting on a $20 million mortgage. Joseph Tabak, a co-defendant in the case, signed the sales documents for the seller on Dec. 31, 2020.

The building is Steel’s third acquisition in the neighborhood, near its others at 375 and 333 Johnson Avenue. The latter, which Steel purchased in 2018 for $53 million, was leased by Netflix and will contain six soundstages.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynExtell DevelopmentInvestment Salesmidtown manhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    31 Strong Place and 1 Prospect Park West (Photos via Google Maps; 1 Prospect Park West)
    $6M Cobble Hill townhouse tops list of Brooklyn luxury deals
    $6M Cobble Hill townhouse tops list of Brooklyn luxury deals
    Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    212 Columbia Heights (Leslie J. Garfield)
    Financier lists Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $18M
    Financier lists Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $18M
    Renderings of 1 Prospect Park West in Brooklyn 
    Park Slope condo building poised to set new price record
    Park Slope condo building poised to set new price record
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (right). Inset (clockwise): TF Cornerstone’s Frederick Elghanayan, Vornado’s Steven Roth, LIVWRK’s Asher Abehsera, Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt, and George Comfort & Sons’ Peter Duncan (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Global real estate investment bounced back in Q4
    Global real estate investment bounced back in Q4
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.