Two mid-market deals were recorded last week for a total of nearly $45 million in transaction volume: one in Manhattan, and one in Brooklyn, both involving familiar players.

CBS Broadcasting expanded its Midtown campus while developer Steel Equities acquired its third building on the East Williamsburg-Bushwick border.

Here are more details of investment deals between $10 million and $30 million for the week ending Feb. 5.

1. Gary Barnett’s Extell Development sold a 24,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th Street in Midtown West for $26.7 million to CBS Broadcasting. Extell acquired the building in 2017 for $19 million.

CBS said it will use the building to support its existing operations; the sale expands the broadcaster’s 1 million-square-foot footprint on West 57th Street. The building was previously leased to an in-patient drug-rehabilitation facility, which now appears to be permanently closed.

2. Steel Equities acquired a 44,600-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg for $18.1 million. The property belonged to Joseph Brunner and Abe Mandel’s Bruman Realty before the company was hit with a foreclosure lawsuit, which accused it of defaulting on a $20 million mortgage. Joseph Tabak, a co-defendant in the case, signed the sales documents for the seller on Dec. 31, 2020.

The building is Steel’s third acquisition in the neighborhood, near its others at 375 and 333 Johnson Avenue. The latter, which Steel purchased in 2018 for $53 million, was leased by Netflix and will contain six soundstages.