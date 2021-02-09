Open Menu

The Yard expands into now-defunct Herald Square hotel

Flex-office operator signed management agreement with landlord

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2021 06:00 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Yard CEO Morris Levy and 8 Herald Square (Google Maps, iStock)

The Yard CEO Morris Levy and 8 Herald Square (Google Maps, iStock)

The Yard is opening a new location out of a now-defunct Midtown hotel.

The flex-office provider told The Real Deal that it has signed a management agreement with the owner of the former Courtyard by Marriott at 8 Herald Square, which is at the corner of West 35th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The 76,000-square-foot building is already in the process of being converted into a flex-office space, with hotel rooms on the fourth and fifth floors turned into private offices. A partial opening is planned for Feb. 15, according to the company’s co-founder, Richard Beyda.

The makeover will create about 180 private offices, and the hotel’s sky lobby on the third floor will accommodate conference rooms and co-working areas. The hotel’s gym and a rooftop bar will become part of the amenities in the future, according to the Yard.

Read more

The Courtyard hotel closed last fall, becoming one of the many casualties of the pandemic, which has decimated the city’s hospitality industry.

But until about 10 years ago, the property was actually offices. Hidrock Properties, through an entity called 960 Associates, took over ownership of the building in 2009 and converted it to a hotel. The Courtyard property opened in 2013 and Hidrock sold its interest in 2015 at a valuation of $132 million, according to the company’s website.

Property records show the building is still deeded to 960 Associates.

The 8 Herald Square site is the Yard’s first to operate under a management contract rather than a traditional lease, Beyda said. Under the agreement, the Yard gets paid by the landlord for leasing and managing offices, akin to how a hotel management company works with a property’s owner.

The Yard is now in conversation with other landlords in the city to open new locations based on management agreements, according to Beyda. It currently has 13 sites in New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

The pandemic exposed the risk of running flex-offices under traditional leases, and some companies within the space are trying to switch their existing leases into management agreements.

Knotel, for one, is facing mounting lawsuits filed by its landlords for unpaid rent. The startup filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month and is in the process of being acquired by Newmark.

Beyda said the Yard isn’t abandoning its lease-based locations, and that the company’s future growth will be based on a mix of both models.

“The dynamics [have] to be the same. The property has to be the right property. And economics needs to be the right economics,” he said. “If you come in with a landlord, and you both have realistic expectations, and the location works … it should work.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Co-workingCommercial Real Estateoffice marketthe yard

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Douglas Durst of the Durst Organization, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, and Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch. (Getty)
    Condé Nast isn’t paying rent at 1WTC amid lease dispute
    Condé Nast isn’t paying rent at 1WTC amid lease dispute
    CEO of Olshan Properties, Andrea Olshan, is stepping down from her role. Zachary Bornstein has been named president and Michael Odell will become executive managing director. (Olshan, Andrea Olshan by Michael McWeeney)
    Andrea Olshan steps down as CEO of Olshan Properties
    Andrea Olshan steps down as CEO of Olshan Properties
    Vornado looks to dump Trump
    Vornado looks to dump Trump
    Vornado looks to dump Trump
    Chief Executive Officer of Simon Property Group David Simon. (Alamy, Getty)
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Drew Isaacson, who worked on a $447M sale at The Olivia, will move from a senior vice president role at SL Green to a senior vice president at role at Eastdil. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Drew Isaacson)
    Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green
    Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green
    Ron Perelman with 27-33, 35 and 41 East 62nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
    Vornado's Steven Roth and One Park Avenue (Photos via Getty, Vornado)
    Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
    Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.