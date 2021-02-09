Open Menu

Vornado looks to dump Trump

Giant REIT may buy out ex-president’s stake in two buildings

National /
Feb.February 09, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth, Donald Trump, 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York (Getty, VNO/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth, Donald Trump, 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York (Getty, VNO/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Vornado Realty Trust is seeking to end its partnership with the Trump Organization at two of the former president’s most valuable assets.

Vornado executives have had discussions about buying out the Trump Organization’s 30 percent stake in a Midtown Manhattan office tower and its stake in a property in San Francisco’s financial district that the firms jointly own, the Wall Street Journal reported. A sale for the properties last year fell through and a refinancing was unsuccessful.

Vornado is concerned that investors and potential lenders are staying away from the properties because of the Trump Organization’s ownership, according to the Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vornado has even looked at finding a reason to withhold the property’s income from the Trump Organization, according to people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported. This move could ultimately head to court and force a separation, the sources said.

A person close to Vornado CEO Steven Roth said no formal offer has been made. A Vornado spokeswoman said the firm declined to comment on the sale or refinancing efforts.

Roth is a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s and supported the former president even as others distanced themselves from him.

Trump told the Journal in a brief interview that “Vornado has been an excellent partner so far and we expect that to continue.”

The former president declined to comment on whether Vornado had offered to buy out the Trump Organization’s stake in the properties. He said they were “two of the best buildings in this country.”

The properties have provided stable, long-term income to the Trump Organization, which has seen revenue decline during the pandemic and endured backlash from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. A sale could help the Trump Organization pay its more than $400 million in debt coming due.

[WSJ— Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estatemidtown manhattanSteve RothTrumpVornado

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and Paul Manafort (Photos via Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Court ends DA’s push to prosecute Manafort for mortgage fraud
Court ends DA’s push to prosecute Manafort for mortgage fraud
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development with the $26.7M building he sold. (500w57 via Twitter)
Extell sells West 57th Street office to CBS
Extell sells West 57th Street office to CBS
Chief Executive Officer of Simon Property Group David Simon. (Alamy, Getty)
Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
Drew Isaacson, who worked on a $447M sale at The Olivia, will move from a senior vice president role at SL Green to a senior vice president at role at Eastdil. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Drew Isaacson)
Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green
Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green
Ron Perelman with 27-33, 35 and 41 East 62nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)
Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Photos via Midwood, Google Maps)
Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
Facing backlash, developer promises Crown Heights supermarket
Vornado's Steven Roth and One Park Avenue (Photos via Getty, Vornado)
Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
Vornado to get $525M to refi One Park Avenue
The Briarwood portfolio (B6 Real Estate)
Queens multifamily portfolio hits market for $99M
Queens multifamily portfolio hits market for $99M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.