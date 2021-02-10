Open Menu

Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease

Grocer will take 22K sf on West End Avenue

New York /
Feb.February 10, 2021 12:30 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
75 West End Avenue (Photos via Brodsky, Wikipedia Commons)

Brooklyn Fare is expanding its footprint into the Upper West Side.

The grocer has signed a 25-year, 21,600-square-foot lease at the base of the Brodsky Organization’s rental building at 75 West End Avenue, within the Lincoln Square submarket. The asking rent for the space was $85 per square foot, according to Lee & Associates NYC, which brokered the deal.

This is the fourth New York City location for Brooklyn Fare, which has existing stores in Hell’s Kitchen, the West Village and Downtown Brooklyn.

Until recently, the space was occupied by a Western Beef supermarket. In response to the news of the grocer’s impending closing, Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, who represents the area, asked the landlord in December to consider the needs of her constituents, including residents of NYCHA’s nearby Amsterdam Houses, West Side Rag reported.

“At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, it is crucial that affordable grocery options remain available,” Rosenthal wrote in her letter to Brodsky.

Brooklyn Fare is renovating the space and expects to open the store this summer.

“Lincoln Square is a great neighborhood for our expansion of the Brooklyn Fare brand, and the concept caters to shoppers at all price points which the area needs,” said Moe Issa, the owner of Brooklyn Fare. “We sell everyday items up to high-end niche cooking-related products. We are very confident Brooklyn Fare will be embraced.”

Lee & Associates’ Brad Schwarz worked on the deal along with JP Sutro and Morris Dweck.

Lincoln Square is in the midst of a major transformation, including the opening of GID Development Group’s Waterline Square luxury condo complex last year.




