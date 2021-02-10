Open Menu

Salesforce: Employees can work from home forever

Employer of 54,000 adopts hybrid policy for post-Covid era

Feb.February 10, 2021 09:10 AM
By Sasha Jones
Salesforce president Brent Hyder (Saleforce, iStock)

Salesforce has made a statement that is sure to worry office landlords.

“The 9-to-5 workday is dead,” wrote Brent Hyder, the massive company’s president and chief people officer, in a blog post Tuesday.

That accompanied an announcement that employees of the cloud-based software company will have the option to return to the office part-time or work fully remotely.

Through an employee survey, the San Francisco–based company, which employs 54,000 people globally, found about half of their employees want to come in only a few times per month, but 80 percent want to maintain a connection to an office.

As a result, employees will have the choice between being office-based, coming in one to three times a week and otherwise working remotely, as long as their job roles allow it.

Salesforce will also be redesigning its work spaces to create more collaboration areas.

The move follows the firm’s December announcement that it will consolidate and sublease certain sites with so many people working from home.

Tech companies have been on the forefront of the work-from-home-forever revolution. Among them are Microsoft, Zillow and Twitter.

“This isn’t just the future of work, this is the next evolution of our culture,” Hyder wrote.




    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in January
    The Yard expands into now-defunct Herald Square hotel
    Condé Nast isn’t paying rent at 1WTC amid lease dispute
    Andrea Olshan leaves family firm for CEO post at Seritage
    Vornado looks to dump Trump
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Eastdil picks up acquisitions pro from SL Green
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
