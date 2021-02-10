Salesforce has made a statement that is sure to worry office landlords.

“The 9-to-5 workday is dead,” wrote Brent Hyder, the massive company’s president and chief people officer, in a blog post Tuesday.

That accompanied an announcement that employees of the cloud-based software company will have the option to return to the office part-time or work fully remotely.

Through an employee survey, the San Francisco–based company, which employs 54,000 people globally, found about half of their employees want to come in only a few times per month, but 80 percent want to maintain a connection to an office.

As a result, employees will have the choice between being office-based, coming in one to three times a week and otherwise working remotely, as long as their job roles allow it.

Salesforce will also be redesigning its work spaces to create more collaboration areas.

The move follows the firm’s December announcement that it will consolidate and sublease certain sites with so many people working from home.

Tech companies have been on the forefront of the work-from-home-forever revolution. Among them are Microsoft, Zillow and Twitter.

“This isn’t just the future of work, this is the next evolution of our culture,” Hyder wrote.