A Long Island home touted in a listing as “the world’s first 3D-printed home for sale” is on the market for $300,000, according to the New York Post.

The 1,407-square-foot concrete home was designed by Manhattan-based firm H2M and built by Patchogue-based SQ4D, a firm that specializes in 3D printing construction.

The firm uses large machines that function like a tabletop 3D printer, but pour concrete. The printer built the foundation, exterior walls, interior walls, and utility conduits. SQ4D said the walls of the home, in the hamlet of Calverton, just west of Riverhead in Suffolk County, were built over eight days with less than $6,000 in materials.

Similar methods have been used for other projects around the globe. A firm in Texas developed similar technology and is using it for a supportive housing project outside Austin.

Listing broker Stephen King of Realty Connect said the home is priced 50 percent below comparable new construction in the area. Long Island’s housing market has been especially hot since the coronavirus pandemic began. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch