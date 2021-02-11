Open Menu

Paramount Group revenue declined $30M in 2020

Office REIT saw demand shrink as pandemic clobbered market

New York /
Feb.February 11, 2021 03:08 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1301 6th Avenue, Paramount CEO Albert Behler and 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Hines/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

1301 6th Avenue, Paramount CEO Albert Behler and 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Hines/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Paramount Group reported a decline in revenue of $29.5 million in 2020, a year in which the pandemic shrunk demand for new office leases and complicated efforts to renew expiring ones.

Even so, Albert Behler, the CEO of the office REIT, expressed optimism during the company’s annual earnings call. “People are tired of being isolated,” he noted, and said he expects distribution of a vaccine will produce “a period of strong economic recovery.”

He expects Paramount’s tenants to not return to the company’s offices until the second half of 2021.

Read more

The firm took the biggest hit in New York, where revenues declined by $28.5 million, compared to a decline of about $4 million in San Francisco.

It faces a potential cash flow loss of $45 million in 2021 as a result of vacancies at two of its marquee Manhattan properties: 500,000 square feet at 1301 Sixth Avenue, which was previously occupied by Barclays, and 130,000 square feet at 31 West 52nd Street that was previously leased by TD Bank. The company continues to focus on leasing those spaces, said Behler. It’s also working to refinance $500 million in debt at the Sixth Avenue property.

Its revenue declined by $4.4 million during the fourth quarter compared to 2019. That’s a slight improvement over the third quarter, when revenue declined by $14.4 million over the same period. The company also exited the Washington, D.C. market in the fourth quarter, selling its building at 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue for $103 million.

It’s been a tough year for the office REIT, which Paramount rejected an unsolicited takeover bid last November for about two-thirds of what the company was worth prior to the pandemic.

Its stock has underperformed compared to other office REITs and REITs in general. An investment of $100 dollars in Paramount in 2015 would have left an investor with $58 today, versus $95 for an investment in the SNL Office REIT Index (SNL) and $138 in the Nareit All Equity Index, according to Paramount’s annual earnings report.

The company said it was prepared to spend $80 million this year repurchasing shares of its stock. It spent $120 million in 2020 buying back shares at an average price of $8.69. Its stock traded Thursday at $9.17 per share.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Manhattan Office MarketOffice Leasingparamount group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    DivcoWest CEO Stuart Shiff and Jamestown Properties' Michael Phillips with 325 Hudson Street (Google Maps)
    DivcoWest buying 325 Hudson for $150M+
    DivcoWest buying 325 Hudson for $150M+
    Celebrity broker Ryan Serhant and his firm's future office. (PopShop, Ryan Serhant)
    Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ
    Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ
    From left: 860 Washington Street, Meadow Partners Managing Partner Jeff Kaplan and Calpers CEO Marcie Frost (Photos via Meadow Partners; Calpers; CNY Group)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch and Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst (Getty, iStock)
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Robinhood founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook and Kaufman Astoria Studios at 34-11 36th Street in Astoria (Getty; ONstate Kaufman)
    Apple TV+ signs big lease at Kaufman Astoria Studios
    Apple TV+ signs big lease at Kaufman Astoria Studios
    Freshly CEO Michael Wystrach and 28 East 28th Street (Photos via Twitter; Google Maps)
    Freshly inks big lease in NoMad
    Freshly inks big lease in NoMad
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal)
    601W Companies ups office bets during pandemic
    601W Companies ups office bets during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.