Bob’s Discount Furniture is coming to Staten Island.

A 10,000-square-foot store at 2385 Richmond Avenue will be the retailer’s first “innovative experience center,” which will allow customers to digitally explore furniture styles.

It will be the 140th Bob’s Discount Furniture store in the U.S., 16th in New York state and first on Staten Island. The retailer signed a 10-year lease at the location. Terms were not disclosed.

Peter Ripka of RIPCO Real Estate represented Bob’s in the transaction.

Manhattan-based JEMB Realty was founded in 1990 by Morris Bailey and Joseph Jerome. It is an affiliate of Montreal-based firm BUSAC Real Estate and Helm Equities, which owns the Richmond Avenue property.

The new store will neighbor a Trader Joe’s. The site was formerly occupied by Pier One Imports, which announced plans to liquidate its business in May.

Home goods stores have generally been successful during the pandemic, as people stuck at home re-envision their living spaces.

A Datex Property Solutions report found home goods stores paid 97 percent of their January rent and home improvement stores paid 99 percent, while movie theaters paid just 22 percent of what they owed.