Open Menu

Bob’s Discount Furniture to open on Staten Island

New concept store will be retailer’s first in the borough

New York /
Feb.February 12, 2021 12:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2385 Richmond Avenue in Staten Island (Google Maps)

2385 Richmond Avenue in Staten Island (Google Maps)

Bob’s Discount Furniture is coming to Staten Island.

A 10,000-square-foot store at 2385 Richmond Avenue will be the retailer’s first “innovative experience center,” which will allow customers to digitally explore furniture styles.

It will be the 140th Bob’s Discount Furniture store in the U.S., 16th in New York state and first on Staten Island. The retailer signed a 10-year lease at the location. Terms were not disclosed.

Bob's Furniture store concept (Photo via Bob's Furniture)

Bob’s Furniture store concept (Photo via Bob’s Furniture)

Peter Ripka of RIPCO Real Estate represented Bob’s in the transaction.

Manhattan-based JEMB Realty was founded in 1990 by Morris Bailey and Joseph Jerome. It is an affiliate of Montreal-based firm BUSAC Real Estate and Helm Equities, which owns the Richmond Avenue property.

The new store will neighbor a Trader Joe’s. The site was formerly occupied by Pier One Imports, which announced plans to liquidate its business in May.

Read more

Home goods stores have generally been successful during the pandemic, as people stuck at home re-envision their living spaces.

A Datex Property Solutions report found home goods stores paid 97 percent of their January rent and home improvement stores paid 99 percent, while movie theaters paid just 22 percent of what they owed.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RetailRetail Real EstateStaten Island

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center with RJ Barrett (left) and Kevin Durant (iStock, Getty/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Sports venues to reopen at 10% capacity
    Sports venues to reopen at 10% capacity
    Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini and 135 Spring Street (Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan/Getty, Google Maps)
    Valentino inks lease for first Soho store
    Valentino inks lease for first Soho store
    75 West End Avenue (Photos via Brodsky, Wikipedia Commons)
    Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease
    Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease
    Celebrity broker Ryan Serhant and his firm's future office. (PopShop, Ryan Serhant)
    Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ
    Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ
    Dylan’s Candy Bar at 1011-1029 Third Avenue and Dylan Lauren (Photos via Getty, iStock, Google Maps/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Upper East Side flagship is up for grabs
    Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Upper East Side flagship is up for grabs
    The lawsuit between Gap and Alex Stawski was settled on Feb 2. (Google Maps, Getty)
    Gap settles Midtown rent dispute with Axel Stawski
    Gap settles Midtown rent dispute with Axel Stawski
    Chief Executive Officer of Simon Property Group David Simon. (Alamy, Getty)
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Simon Property Group suffers billion-dollar earnings hit
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Indoor dining to resume in NYC earlier than planned
    Indoor dining to resume in NYC earlier than planned
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.