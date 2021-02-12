Open Menu

Koch takes 75% stake in Las Vegas casino development

Delivery of project was previously expected by 2022

Feb.February 12, 2021 11:08 AM
TRD Staff
Charles Koch of Koch Real Estate Investments and 2777 South Las Vegas Boulevard (Getty, iStock)

The real estate arm of Koch Industries is betting big that the casino industry will come roaring back after the pandemic.

Koch Real Estate Investments purchased a 75 percent stake in a Las Vegas casino development that was previously slated to become a $3.1 billion 3,780-room resort project led by Steven Witkoff. That project was slated for completion in 2022, but has been stalled.

The price Koch paid for the stake was not disclosed. Koch will partner with Fontainebleu Development, which was involved with developing the project before it went bust during the financial crisis.

The development site, at 2777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, last changed hands in 2017, when Witkoff purchased the property from Carl Icahn for $600 million. Icahn purchased the property out of bankruptcy.

Las Vegas casinos shut down as a result of the pandemic lockdowns in the first half of 2020. In October, Sheldon Adelson, the late casino magnate, was reportedly exploring selling three of his Las Vegas casinos.

The sale could have fetched as much as $6 billion, Bloomberg reported at the time.

[Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei

 
Read more




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.