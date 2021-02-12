Open Menu

Real estate industry calls sewage-overflow bill “extreme”

Legislation would limit impermeable surfaces at building sites

New York /
Feb.February 12, 2021 04:44 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Queens Council member Costa Constantinides is sponsoring the bill. (Getty, Costa Constantinides)

Queens Council member Costa Constantinides is sponsoring the bill. (Getty, Costa Constantinides)

 

The City Council is pushing a bill to limit how much asphalt can cover a development site, but real estate professionals say it ignores the realities of building in the city.

The measure, sponsored by Queens Council member Costa Constantinides, would cap the percentage of material that doesn’t absorb rainwater, such as asphalt or concrete, covering building sites.

For future projects, no more than half of a lot could be impermeable, according to the bill. Existing development above the 50 percent threshold would be grandfathered but could not be made any more impermeable. Gas stations and certain industrial sites would be exempt.

Constantinides is trying to reduce how much raw sewage flows into the city’s waterways. Much of the city has a combined sewer system, meaning rainwater and sewage flow into the same pipes, which get overwhelmed during rainfalls. To prevent untreated waste from backing up into homes and streets, it is diverted into the Gowanus Canal, Newtown Creek, East River and numerous other waterways.

But the Real Estate Board of New York said his bill applies a one-size-fits-all approach to entirely different areas — whether they are high-density or low-scale, or prone to sewage overflows or not.

And what would happen, the trade group asked, if a below-grade room had a permeable surface above it?

There are surely other problems with the bill that no one has contemplated yet, the group added.

“This is by no means exhaustive given the complexities of designing these systems and the variety of below-grade conditions,” the group wrote in testimony submitted at a hearing on the bill this week. “Further study and outreach is necessary.”

The New York Coalition of Code Consultants, whose members help secure project approvals, called the measure “extreme” and said it would restrain development.

“New York City may be a concrete jungle, but residents also live sustainability through dense housing and take advantage of walkability, proliferating bike lanes and public transportation,” the group testified. “There are ways to encourage more sustainable development without completely stifling new construction.”

The bill, introduced in 2018, is part of an effort to make the city more resilient to climate change. Late last year, the City Planning Commission launched a public review of a proposal to address coastal flood resiliency through zoning.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    city councilCosta Constantinides

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Jeffrey Leb and Related chairman Stephen Ross (Wikipedia Commons, Getty, OU Advocacy Center/Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Why real estate is spending big on City Council races
    Why real estate is spending big on City Council races
    Queens Council member Adrienne Adams and Mayor Bill de Blasio (NYC Council, Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    City Council renews tax lien sale for one year
    City Council renews tax lien sale for one year
    Madison Square Garden with New York City Council members Alicka Ampry-Samuel (top), Justin Brannan (right) and Keith Powers (bottom) (iStock; New York City Council)
    Madison Square Garden donates to City Council candidates
    Madison Square Garden donates to City Council candidates
    Corey Johnson (background) and (from left) Ross Moskowitz, Ken Fisher and Paul Selver (Getty)
    Land use overhaul faces challenging path forward
    Land use overhaul faces challenging path forward
    Council member Mark Gjonaj and Robert Holden (Photos via City Council)
    Yimby group backs City Council candidates
    Yimby group backs City Council candidates
    Commissioner Melanie La Rocca and Brooklyn Council member Robert Cornegy (New York City Council)
    Council passes bill to speed up opening of new and renovated properties
    Council passes bill to speed up opening of new and renovated properties
    De Blasio and Council member Adrienne Adams (Getty, New York City Council)
    Bill would renew city’s tax lien sale, add Covid escape hatch
    Bill would renew city’s tax lien sale, add Covid escape hatch
    A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit from a group of New York landlords that sought to challenge pandemic protections for tenants. (iStock)
    Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections
    Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.