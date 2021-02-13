Open Menu

Barcelona may tighten rules on short-term rentals…again

A tourist hub, Spain’s second largest city has already heavily regulated industry over the years

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 13, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau (Getty, iStock)

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau (Getty, iStock)

The mayor of Barcelona is proposing new restrictions on short-term rentals.

Mayor Ada Colau wants to bar the rental of a room in an apartment for anything less than 30 days, according to Bloomberg. The measure will go to public review and then a vote by the city council. With nearly 1.5 million people, Barcelona is Spain’s second largest city.

Colau’s proposed rule would make permanent a similar measure that has been in place since August.

The law is meant to “guarantee the social function of housing and avoid a saturation of tourist rooms,” that would hurt housing and local trade, according to a statement from her office.

The city is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and there are plenty of residents that say the short-term rental industry is out of control. Lawmakers in other European tourist hubs, like Paris, have also regulated short-term rentals.

Barcelona has heavily regulated the short-term rental industry over the years. It started in 2011 with a licensing requirement for short-term rentals of entire apartments. In 2018, the city rolled out a host identification system to verify if units on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb were legal.

Those measures appear to be having some impact. The number of tourist beds in central Barcelona has dropped by 940 since 2017, although overall the number of beds is increasing because of growth in the city’s outer boroughs.

The city has passed some tenant-friendly laws in recent years. As of 2019, landlords must negotiate leases based on benchmark prices set for each of the city’s neighborhoods. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AirbnbEuropeshort term rentalsSpain

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
Chairman Edmund Cheng (Photos via Esplanade; Unsplash)
Mapletree Investments bets big on European office market
Mapletree Investments bets big on European office market
(Photo illustration by The Real Deal)
Hospitality startups pick at carnage of failed rivals
Hospitality startups pick at carnage of failed rivals
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr (Getty, iStock)
Snapchat co-founder and supermodel wife snag $30M Paris manse
Snapchat co-founder and supermodel wife snag $30M Paris manse
Airbnb Brain Chesky and President-elect Joe Biden (Getty)
Airbnb cancels all DC-area bookings for inauguration week
Airbnb cancels all DC-area bookings for inauguration week
Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)
Airbnb says it will ban Capitol rioters ahead of inauguration
Airbnb says it will ban Capitol rioters ahead of inauguration
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.