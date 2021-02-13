Open Menu

Toronto megamansion from “Schitt’s Creek” lists for $15M

24K sf estate has 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms

National Weekend Edition
Feb.February 13, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The mansion from Schitt's Creek TV show is for sale. (Homelife / Vision Realty)

An over-the-top Toronto megamansion that appeared in the hit show “Schitt’s Creek” is back on the market for $15 million.

In the show, the mansion served as the home of the Rose family before they lost their fortune and were forced to relocate to the titular small town.

The palatial home at 30 Fifeshire Road spans 24,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, according to the New York Post. It’s known as La Belle Maison, or “The Beautiful House” in French.

The home was built in 2012 and resembles an Old World aristocratic estate — albeit a somewhat garish take on one — with a marble- and limestone-lined double-height entryway, and frescoes inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

The rooms are outfitted with decorations inspired by an 18th-century French country estate. Amenities include both indoor and outdoor pools, a ballroom on the lower floors and a home theater.

It’s the second piece of real estate that appeared on “Schitt’s Creek” to hit the market in recent months. The real motel that stood in for the Rosebud Motel for the show’s six seasons went up for sale in October. The hotel has eight apartment-style units and one three-bedroom unit. It’s asking $2 million.

Toronto’s housing market has rebounded since the lowest points of the coronavirus pandemic. Local authorities expect the average sales price in the metro area will exceed $1 million for the first time this year.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

