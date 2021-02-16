Open Menu

Lumber prices at record highs thanks to hot housing market

Futures have risen 47 percent in the past three weeks

National /
Feb.February 16, 2021 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Lumber prices are rising to record prices, signaling that 2021 could be another strong year for homebuilding.

Lumber prices generally drop during the winter months. But this season they have risen to historic highs for species, products and grades, according to Random Lengths, a pricing service, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Read more

Oriented strand boards — commonly used for walls — and southern yellow pine — often used for fences and decks — are at their highest prices ever, according to the Journal.

Even engineered wood products used for new construction are on backorder until March because of high demand. The Random Lengths Framing Lumber Composite price increased to $966 per thousand board feet last week, up from $955 in September.

Lumber futures have risen 47 percent over the past three weeks, the Journal reported.

At the beginning of the pandemic, some mills slowed production over fears that job losses would sink demand. But government-ordered lockdowns motivated people to complete home improvement projects and buy new homes for more space. The surge was aided by historically low mortgage rates.

Housing starts and building permits for private-owned residential units increased in December to their highest level since 2006, according to the Journal.

[WSJ— Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
homebuildersHousing Marketminimum Construction

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mortgage applications drop as rates rise. (Unsplash)
Average home mortgage reaches record $402K
Average home mortgage reaches record $402K
Sen. Anna Kaplan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; iStock)
NY Senate to pass housing discrimination bills
NY Senate to pass housing discrimination bills
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
Housing Expert Shaun Donovan on his Bid for NYC Mayor
Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Low rates give home refinancings a boost
Low rates give home refinancings a boost
China’s domestic housing sector was entering bubble territory last summer. (Getty)
Beijing may have slowed housing bubble — for now
Beijing may have slowed housing bubble — for now
(iStock)
Pending homes sales dip for fourth straight month, but still break record
Pending homes sales dip for fourth straight month, but still break record
Michael Gianaris, Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport support the bill to abolish 421a. (Getty, Jabari Brisport via Twitter, 544 Union)
Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.