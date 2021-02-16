Open Menu

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson, who pushed worldwide expansion, dies

First chief executive outside founding family; led $13B Starwood Hotels buy in 2016

National /
Feb.February 16, 2021 10:37 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson (Getty)

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson (Getty)

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson, whose expansion efforts helped make it the world’s largest hotel chain, died on Monday at 62. He had been battling pancreatic cancer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sorenson, who in 2012 became the third chief executive in company history and the first outside the founding family, led the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts in a $13 billion deal in 2016.

Sorenson also expanded Marriott’s presence under dozens of other brand names, including W Hotels, Ritz-Carlton, Courtyard and Sheraton.

J.W. Marriott, Jr., executive chairman, called him “an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being.”

Sorenson was diagnosed with cancer in May 2019 and had stepped away from his full-time position this month. Sorenson is survived by his wife and four children.

He was replaced by Stephanie Linnartz, group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses; and Tony Capuano, group president of global development, design and operations services. They will continue to fulfill his responsibilities until Marriott taps a new CEO.

In a November third-quarter earnings call — in which the company reported profits fell sharply year-over-year — Sorenson expressed his desire for office workers to get back to business. He expected it would take “a vaccine or two” to jumpstart the hospitality sector, but based on his conversations with some of Marriott’s bigger corporate clients, he said there was mounting pressure to get back to business as normal.

“I do think there is an increasing sense that with each passing month, we lose a little bit more in terms of the connective tissue between our people in companies in all sorts of different industries,” Sorenson said at the time.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelsMarriottObituaries

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    L3 Capital’s Domenic Lanni (left) with 188 Bedford Avenue and Sela Group's Gal Sela with 29 Ryerson Street (Photos via L3 Capital, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    These were the top outer-borough loans in January
    These were the top outer-borough loans in January
    525 Lexington Avenue and Deka bank CEO Michael Rüdiger (Photos via Google Maps, Getty Images)
    German lender forecloses on East Side Marriott hotel
    German lender forecloses on East Side Marriott hotel
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that bars and restaurants can stay open an hour later. (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Indoor dining returns today — and can soon go later
    Indoor dining returns today — and can soon go later
    Charlie West at 505 West 43rd Street, Elad's Yitzhak Tshuva and Tishman Realty's Daniel Tishman (Photos via StreetEasy, Charlie West, Getty, Elad)
    Tishman Realty strikes bulk condo deal with Elad Group
    Tishman Realty strikes bulk condo deal with Elad Group
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Senior living facilities entice new residents with Covid vaccine
    Senior living facilities entice new residents with Covid vaccine
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Silverstein’s 120 Wall Street
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Silverstein’s 120 Wall Street
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Silverstein’s 120 Wall Street
    The lawsuit involves drugs, Trump, and 11 million dollars. (Getty, Facebook, Pexels)
    Drug smuggler pardoned by Trump sued by All Year over high-interest loans
    Drug smuggler pardoned by Trump sued by All Year over high-interest loans
    Sam Zell (Getty, iStock)
    Equity Residential sees profits drop 13% in Q4
    Equity Residential sees profits drop 13% in Q4
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.