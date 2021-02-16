Open Menu

Scott Rechler is raising $250M for a SPAC

Developer has backed 10 startups, including Latch and VTS

National /
Feb.February 16, 2021 09:33 AM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RXR CEO Scott Rechler (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

RXR CEO Scott Rechler (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

You can now count Scott Rechler among the real estate players who are embracing SPACs.

RXR Realty, which controls 26 million square feet of office space in New York City, is raising $250 million for a blank-check company to take a proptech firm public, it said in a regulatory filing Friday. The special-purpose acquisition company, dubbed RXR Acquisition Corp., will target companies with a clear path to profitability and the potential to be a “category leader.”

In addition to Rechler, RXR’s SPAC team includes Michael Maturo, CFO; Jason Barnett, general counsel; and Matthew Boras, who leads RXR Digital’s investing strategy. Its independent directors include Richard Florida, an urbanist and professor at the University of Toronto; Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, an executive at Nick News; Richard Saltzman, former CEO of Colony Capital; and Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr.

Read more

Beyond its bricks-and-mortar holdings, RXR has been one of several real estate players to invest in proptech in recent years.

According to regulatory filings, RXR Digital has backed 10 proptech companies, including smart-lock maker Latch, which plans to go public via Tishman Speyer’s SPAC. It also invested in Metropolis, a parking startup; VTS, a lease management platform; Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen startup; and Eden, an office management firm which purchased Managed by Q from WeWork.

Not all investments have panned out, though. RXR invested in Lyric, a short-term rental startup backed by Airbnb, that folded over the summer when Covid decimated the travel industry. (Tishman Speyer, Fifth Wall Ventures and Barry Sternlicht were also investors.)

Nonetheless, RXR is bullish on proptech and adjacent industries, including financial services, logistics and infrastructure, it said in the prospectus. “We believe the real estate industry is undergoing a seismic shift whereby technology is fundamentally changing the way real estate is built, transacted, operated, utilized, and monetized,” it said.

Last year, RXR also began raising a $1 billion fund to invest in sectors it thinks will thrive in the post-Covid world, such as logistics, telehealth and residential. The RXR Real Estate Market Dislocation & Mega-Trends Fund will also look to find “pockets of distress” and provide rescue financing.

Rechler is the latest real estate player to pursue a SPAC deal.

CBRE has a SPAC, and Tishman Speyer is on its second SPAC. Howard Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald has five SPACs, including one that plans to take smart-glass maker View public. Meanwhile, the Chera family’s Crown PropTech Acquisitions recently upsized its offering to $240 million. Last week, Fifth Wall Ventures closed a $347 million SPAC IPO.

Overall, 145 blank-check firms have gone public this year, raising $44.5 billion. That’s compared to 248 in all of 2020. Last year, SPAC IPOs raised $83 billion.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    John Catsimatidis (Getty, iStock; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Catsimatidis won’t switch parties to run for mayor
    Catsimatidis won’t switch parties to run for mayor
    The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont
    Zillow’s $200-per-share pop, and $40M for 3D printed homes Inbox
    Zillow’s $200-per-share pop, and $40M for 3D printed homes Inbox
    CoStar's Andy Florance and CoreLogic’s Frank D. Martell (Photos via Getty; Twitter)
    CoStar offers $6.9B to buy CoreLogic
    CoStar offers $6.9B to buy CoreLogic
    2020 was strong for townhouse sales in New York City. (Getty)
    2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
    2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
    L3 Capital’s Domenic Lanni (left) with 188 Bedford Avenue and Sela Group's Gal Sela with 29 Ryerson Street (Photos via L3 Capital, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    These were the top outer-borough loans in January
    These were the top outer-borough loans in January
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.