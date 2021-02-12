Open Menu

Ulster County eyes revamp of long-closed IBM campus

Officials seek development applications for the 82-acre site

Tri-State /
Feb.February 16, 2021 11:00 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
images from the old IBM campus (Kingston — The IBM Years via Facebook.)

Images from when the campus was being used by IBM. (Kingston — The IBM Years via Facebook)

 

Ulster County is looking to develop a chunk of a megacampus where IBM once employed more than 7,000 people.

County officials announced Wednesday they would accept expressions of interest for two properties that make up a portion of former IBM research and development facilities.

The properties, now known as Enterprise West, include a 400,000-square-foot building with a 1,700-spot parking lot. The properties used to house Bank of America’s New York tax processing center. IBM manufactured mainframe computers there.

Read more

The Town of Ulster acquired the two parcels in November 2019 out of tax foreclosure. Its previous owner, developer Alan Ginsberg, purchased the larger 252-acre campus in 1998 from IBM after the tech giant closed it.

Ginsberg renamed the campus TechCity and sought to transform it into a center of commerce, but struggled to fill the 1.7 million square feet of rentable space. In 2016 he fell behind on tax payments and by 2019 owed $3.3 million in taxes on the two sites. The other parcels — some of which are also in foreclosure proceedings — have more than $8 million in arrears, the Daily Freeman reported.

Photos of the property, provided as part of the county’s outreach, show the buildings are in various levels of decay. Cavernous carpeted floors with fluorescent-lit drop ceilings recall the ubiquitous cubicles of the 1980s and 1990s. Rusted pipes, peeling wallpaper and dust-covered filing cabinets reveal the buildings’ more recent history.

Ulster County is hoping to turn the page on the site’s past. In 2020 it was the setting for free movie showings. Ulster County aims to move forward with development as early as this year. Developers toured the facilities on Feb. 2, and responses are due by Feb. 26.

“This is a major step in unlocking the potential of this site, which has been dormant for far too long,” said Pat Ryan, the county executive. “I encourage all interested developers and businesses to … put forth their best concepts for how we can return this site to its former glory as a centerpiece of our economy.”

Ulster County is one of many places that has benefited from migration during the pandemic. Professionals priced out of New York City headed to the Hudson Valley — places like Kingston, Phoenicia and New Paltz — where rents are cheaper and accommodations are more spacious.

New York City landlords, too, have shown interest. One of its largest owners of rent-regulated housing, E&M Management, acquired a multifamily portfolio between 2016 and 2019 and set out to renovate apartments and raise rents — ruffling feathers in the process. The firm recently sold the portfolio to a crowd-funded investor partnership as part of a transaction totalling more than $100 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hudson valleyibmTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo illustration of Taylor Spellman (Discovery+, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Triplemint CEO David Walker with Carol Marrone and Owen Berkowitz (iStock)
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    (iStock)
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    305 Hurley Avenue in Kingston with E&M's Daniel Goldstein and Irving Langer (Photos via Google Maps; E&M)
    After big upstate push, multifamily heavyweight E&M cashes in chips
    After big upstate push, multifamily heavyweight E&M cashes in chips
    Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and a rendering of the distribution center (Photos via Travelers; rendering via JLL)
    Hicksville Home Depot distribution center sells for $74.5M
    Hicksville Home Depot distribution center sells for $74.5M
    Jonathan Miller: Resi markets are facing a "chronic lack of inventory"
    Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way
    Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way
    The Palisades Center Mall was worth $881 million in 2016. Now, a new appraisal says the mall is worth less than half that. (Google Maps)
    Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers
    Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers
    590 Madison Avenue and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Google Maps; Getty Images)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at the IBM building
    Here’s what tenants are paying at the IBM building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.