Open Menu

Lennar to sell off residential solar division for $358M

As part of the agreement, Sunnova will become Lennar's exclusive residential solar provider

National /
Feb.February 17, 2021 06:10 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lennar's Stuart Miller and Sunnova's William J. "John" Berger (iStock)

Lennar’s Stuart Miller and Sunnova’s William J. “John” Berger (iStock)

Lennar Corp. plans to sell its residential solar division to Sunnova Energy International in a deal worth over $358 million.

As part of the agreement, Houston-based Sunnova will become Lennar’s exclusive residential solar provider for new home communities across the country as demand for solar energy grows.

Miami-based Lennar agreed to sell the solar division known as SunStreet in exchange for 7.22 million shares of Sunnova common stock, which closed at $49.64 on Wednesday, for a total of $358.4 million. About 3.3 million shares will be paid out at closing and the rest will be paid once certain milestones are met, according to a joint press release from the companies.

“This agreement will allow Sunnova to increase customer growth, further scale the business, and develop smart microgrids for communities across the U.S.,” William Berger, CEO of Sunnova, said in a statement.

LenX, a Lennar subsidiary, and Sunnova are also planning to continue to develop new energy technologies, such as home storage and community microgrids, according to the release.

Along with installing solar on new homes, Sunnova said it could upsell many of the 250,000 existing homes built by Lennar in the last decade.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, according to the release.

Led by Stuart Miller, Lennar is one of the largest homebuilders in the country, and is known for its no-thrills, efficient single-family home communities.

The company has performed exceptionally well during the pandemic, as more people sought to buy new homes due to record low mortgage rates. In 2020, Lennar received 56,000 new home orders, up 9 percent, year-over-year, according to the company’s fourth quarter earnings.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lennar

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller (iStock)
“The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
“The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
Lennar's Stuart Miller, Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe (Lennar; iStock)
Lennar reports untempered demand for new homes in Q3
Lennar reports untempered demand for new homes in Q3
Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin pays $37M for Star Island property
Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin pays $37M for Star Island property
Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin pays $37M for Star Island property
The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar
The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar
The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar
Lennar’s Stuart Miller
Lennar says homes are still selling despite coronavirus
Lennar says homes are still selling despite coronavirus
Cresset Partners Nick Parrish, The Preston in Houston (Credit: Hines)
Cresset Partners-led Opportunity Zone fund raises $465M; targets $750M new fund
Cresset Partners-led Opportunity Zone fund raises $465M; targets $750M new fund
Lennar's Stuart Miller and a Lennar home (Credit: Lennar and iStock)
Lower-priced home sales drive Lennar’s Q4 revenue
Lower-priced home sales drive Lennar’s Q4 revenue
Lennar reports 13% uptick in Q3 profit amid sluggish housing market
Lennar reports 13% uptick in Q3 profit amid sluggish housing market
Lennar reports 13% uptick in Q3 profit amid sluggish housing market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.