Seeking beach views? One buyer shelled out millions to secure just that in Brooklyn last week.

A Manhattan Beach house was the priciest of 24 luxury contracts signed last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. The week before, the borough saw 20 luxury contracts signed.

The combined value of the 24 contracts inked was $69.5 million with a median asking price of nearly $2.5 million. The average listing discount from first to final ask was 3 percent, and the majority of the luxury contracts were townhouses with just two co-ops and eight condos.

The four-bedroom Manhattan Beach property at 290 Beaumont Street overlooks the ocean and sits on a quarter-acre lot that includes a heated swimming pool and a detached pool house with two additional bedrooms. The home spans 4,050 square feet with 10-foot ceilings and three private outdoor spaces. The main house has marble flooring and a gas fireplace in the living room. It’s final asking price was $6.29 million.

The second most expensive contract was a new development condo at Parlour, a Park Slope building developed by Vadem Brodsky and Elliott Moskowitz. The five-bedroom unit also has three private outdoor spaces including a roof terrace and dining room balcony. The home spans 3,235 square feet and went into contract asking $4.75 million.

Townhouses remained the more affordable option based on pricing per square foot. Across the 16 townhouse contracts signed last week, the average price per square foot was $889, compared to $1,366 for condo units.

Brooklyn’s market for townhouses fared better than Manhattan last year, according to multiple reports, as buyers sought more space and private outdoor areas.