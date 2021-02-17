Open Menu

Manhattan Beach townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury market

The 4,050-square-foot home was last asking about $6.3M

New York /
Feb.February 17, 2021 01:15 PM
By Erin Hudson
This Manhattan Beach house tops the list of priciest contracts. (Google Maps, Mercer Real Estate)

Seeking beach views? One buyer shelled out millions to secure just that in Brooklyn last week.

A Manhattan Beach house was the priciest of 24 luxury contracts signed last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. The week before, the borough saw 20 luxury contracts signed.

The combined value of the 24 contracts inked was $69.5 million with a median asking price of nearly $2.5 million. The average listing discount from first to final ask was 3 percent, and the majority of the luxury contracts were townhouses with just two co-ops and eight condos.

The four-bedroom Manhattan Beach property at 290 Beaumont Street overlooks the ocean and sits on a quarter-acre lot that includes a heated swimming pool and a detached pool house with two additional bedrooms. The home spans 4,050 square feet with 10-foot ceilings and three private outdoor spaces. The main house has marble flooring and a gas fireplace in the living room. It’s final asking price was $6.29 million.

The second most expensive contract was a new development condo at Parlour, a Park Slope building developed by Vadem Brodsky and Elliott Moskowitz. The five-bedroom unit also has three private outdoor spaces including a roof terrace and dining room balcony. The home spans 3,235 square feet and went into contract asking $4.75 million.

Townhouses remained the more affordable option based on pricing per square foot. Across the 16 townhouse contracts signed last week, the average price per square foot was $889, compared to $1,366 for condo units.

Brooklyn’s market for townhouses fared better than Manhattan last year, according to multiple reports, as buyers sought more space and private outdoor areas.




