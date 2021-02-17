Open Menu

Shinnecock Nation will build Southampton casino

Tribe is teaming with Tri State Partners to develop complex on its reservation

Tri-State /
Feb.February 17, 2021 09:22 AM
TRD Staff
The Shinnecock Nation seal and an aerial of Shinnecock Nation in Southampton (Photos via Facebook, iStock, Google Maps)

The Shinnecock Nation will build a casino on its Southampton reservation.

In developing the property, the tribe will work with Jack Morris, principal of Tri State Partners, according to Newsday, which first reported the news. An announcement is expected on Wednesday. Tri State has worked on a casino project with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, owner of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino chain.

The two have been in talks since at least September.

The U.S. National Indian Gaming Commission approved a class 2 facility, allowing for bingo parlors and video lottery terminals. It would be the second casino in Suffolk County, following Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia, which opened in 2017.

The Shinnecock Nation has attempted to open casinos several times, but those efforts were repeatedly halted.

The casino is part of the tribe’s attempts to increase revenue, according to the report. It recently constructed a second 61-foot digital billboard/monument on Sunrise Highway, advertising revenue going to the tribe. It also plans to open a gas station and convenience store on tribal land near the signs in the coming year, along with a medical cannabis facility that will be located on its 900-acre reservation in Southampton.

Members of the Shinnecock Nation have also opposed other development efforts. In December, a group of Shinnecock members protested the construction of the Hampton Boathouses townhouse project, calling it a “stain” on the area’s heritage. The project will bring 37 units to Hampton Bays, but members of the Shinnecock Nation say it will contribute to the deterioration of natural resources in the area. [Newsday] — Sasha Jones 

Read more




