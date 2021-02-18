Agent Michael Dalcin lost his job after he was filmed insulting an Asian woman in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

Beach City Brokers fired the agent after the video appeared online last week, Inman reported.

In the video, which was filmed by the woman, Dalcin is holding two dogs as he swears at her, holds his middle finger up at her and follows her as she moves around a parked car to get away.

When the woman tries to alert a passerby, Dalcin tells her, “No one’s going to pay attention to you because you’re dumb, and you’re a stupid, blue Asian-haired girl.”

The incident comes as anti-Asian hate incidents are rising sharply across the country. Physical attacks on Asians have been reported in New York and California in recent weeks. According to the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the number of incidents targeting Asian people in the U.S. has been increasing since the pandemic began.

[Inman] — Erin Hudson