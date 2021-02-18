Open Menu

LA agent fired after verbally attacking Asian woman

Video of Beach City Brokers’ Mike Dalcin went viral

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 18, 2021 09:19 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Agent Michael Dalcin (Photos via YouTube/Shoaib Creation's)

Agent Michael Dalcin (Photos via YouTube/Shoaib Creation’s)

Agent Michael Dalcin lost his job after he was filmed insulting an Asian woman in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

Beach City Brokers fired the agent after the video appeared online last week, Inman reported.

In the video, which was filmed by the woman, Dalcin is holding two dogs as he swears at her, holds his middle finger up at her and follows her as she moves around a parked car to get away.

Read more

When the woman tries to alert a passerby, Dalcin tells her, “No one’s going to pay attention to you because you’re dumb, and you’re a stupid, blue Asian-haired girl.”

The incident comes as anti-Asian hate incidents are rising sharply across the country. Physical attacks on Asians have been reported in New York and California in recent weeks. According to the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the number of incidents targeting Asian people in the U.S. has been increasing since the pandemic began.

[Inman] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Residential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Kirsten Jordan
MDLNY’s Kirsten Jordan heads back to Elliman from Compass
MDLNY’s Kirsten Jordan heads back to Elliman from Compass
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Index reading increased in February, driven by expectations that homebuyer traffic was picking up. (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Homebuilder confidence picks up after 2 months of decline
Homebuilder confidence picks up after 2 months of decline
This Manhattan Beach house tops the list of priciest contracts. (Google Maps, Mercer Real Estate)
Manhattan Beach townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury market
Manhattan Beach townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury market
From mid-March to the end of 2020, only 11,690 units citywide were affordable to essential workers (iStock)
Affordable, market-rate apartments surge 40%, but remain rare
Affordable, market-rate apartments surge 40%, but remain rare
Michael Stern’s Walker Tower condo among 38 luxury contracts inked last week. (Compass)
Manhattan’s luxury market sees best week since 2016
Manhattan’s luxury market sees best week since 2016
2020 was strong for townhouse sales in New York City. (Getty)
2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
Cold weather and lockdowns are inspiring people to more to warmer climates. (Getty)
Wealthy buyers scoop up real estate on warm-weather islands
Wealthy buyers scoop up real estate on warm-weather islands
The mansion from Schitt's Creek TV show is for sale. (Homelife / Vision Realty)
Toronto megamansion from “Schitt’s Creek” lists for $15M
Toronto megamansion from “Schitt’s Creek” lists for $15M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.