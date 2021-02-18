A new year means a new firm and a new team for real estate agent Kirsten Jordan.

The broker is leaving Compass and returning to Douglas Elliman, where she started out more than a decade ago. Jordan and Elliman’s top executives confirmed her move in a statement.

“Kirsten is one of the leading agents working in our industry and we are thrilled to have her back,” said Howard Lorber, Elliman’s executive chairman.

Steven James, Elliman’s chief executive in New York City, said the firm was “thrilled” to see Jordan rejoin the company.

In a statement, Jordan said she was excited to be back. “Elliman is a powerhouse firm and with their global network, technology, marketing and public relations prowess,” she said, without addressing specifically why she left Compass. She declined to be interviewed.

Jordan started her career at Elliman in 2008 on Sabrina Saltiel’s team and moved to Compass in 2017 to join Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo’s Hudson Advisory Team. She’s reportedly closed $100 million in new development deals.

At Elliman, she’ll lead her own team, which includes Compass colleagues Theodore Dolan, Benjamin Anderson and Stefano Farsura. Farsura — who is Jordan’s husband — is also the managing partner of real estate investment and development firm Colonnade Group.

Orrigo said the Hudson Advisory Team “wish Kristen nothing but success in both her future real estate endeavors and new television career.”

A year ago, sources confirmed to The Real Deal that Jordan was the newest cast member and first woman to join the main cast of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.” Jordan and Elliman declined to comment on the show. Bravo did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It’s unclear when the next season, which would feature Jordan, will air. But cast member Tyler Whitman of Triplemint dropped a hint on his Instagram account in November that the next season would be “coming in the spring.”

Jordan isn’t the only agent in the MDLNY universe to be making changes in recent months. Ryan Serhant, who’s been on the show since its first season, left Nest Seekers International in September to start his own firm. Ronita Kalra, who appeared on MDLNY in her capacity as Luis D. Ortiz’s business partner, left Elliman for Compass in December. Ortiz and Kalra ended their business together in 2019.