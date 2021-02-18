When it comes to new building filings in the city, 2021 is off to a somewhat slow start.

The city’s 10 biggest new building applications filed in January totaled about 2 million square feet — about 1 million square feet less than was filed in December.

Six of the top 10 projects were mixed-use buildings, while three were schools.

Manhattan, Brooklyn and Bronx each had three of the month’s biggest filings, while Queens, which dominated in December, had only one plan — ranked 8th — that made the top 10.

Here’s the full list:

1. 520 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan

Rabina Properties filed plans to build a 70-story mixed-use skyscraper at Fifth Avenue and East 43rd Street in Midtown. The 452,134-square-foot building would include 98 residential units across 35 floors, with 24 stories dedicated to office space. Several floors would feature amenities like a solarium and private dining. KPF is listed as the architect of record.

2. 550 10th Avenue, Manhattan

Gotham Organization wants to build a 47-story mixed-use building in Hell’s Kitchen. Plans for the 428,208-square-foot tower include 453 residential units along with 57,000 square feet for a community facility and 27,500 square feet of commercial space. Handel Architects is listed as the architect of record.

3. 490 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

Naftali Group plans to build a pair of high-rise residential buildings on a Williamsburg lot that the company purchased for $51.2 million last year. The first, a proposed 22-story, 263,374-square-foot structure, would have 249 residential units along with about 10,000 square feet of commercial space, according to plans filed last month. Hill West Architects is listed as the architect of record.

4. 480 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

The second of Naftali’s proposed Williamsburg buildings is a 21-story structure that is set to include 182 residential units and about 10,000 square feet of commercial space. As with the project at 490 Kent, Hill West Architects is listed as the architect of record.

5. 1340 Blondell Avenue, Bronx

Exact Capital plans to build a seven-story mixed-use building in the Westchester Square neighborhood of the Bronx. The 173,111-square-foot building is set to include 182 residential units along with about 16,000 square feet of commercial space and 2,000 square feet for a community facility. Aufgang Architects is listed as the architect of record.

6. 1016 Westchester Avenue, Bronx

Developer Peter Fine wants to build a six-story educational building in Longwood. Plans for the 109,000-square-foot building include classrooms, offices and a gymnasium, as well as about 19,000 square feet of commercial space. GF55 Architects is listed as the architect of record.

7. 360 Bowery, Manhattan

SK Development, in partnership with Ironstate and CB Development, plans to build a 21-story mixed-use development in Noho. Plans for the 99,000-square-foot building include community facilities on the second to fourth floors and offices in the higher floors. Morris Adjmi Architects is listed as the architect of record.

8. 2720 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

KIPP NYC, a charter school organization, wants to build a six-story, 95,000-square-foot building in Fordham Manor. The building is set to include classrooms, a cafeteria and a gym. Marvel is listed as the architect of record.

9. 71-82 Parsons Boulevard, Queens

A&R Properties wants to build an eight-story mixed-use building with 94 residential units in Jamaica. Plans for the 74,000-square-foot building features about 7,500 square feet devoted to community facilities. ARC Architecture + Design Studio is listed as the architect of record.

10. 650 86th Street, Brooklyn

The New York City School Construction Authority plans to build a five-story school building in Dyker Heights. The 69,000-square-foot building is set to include classrooms, offices, a kitchen and cafeteria, an auditorium and multiple gymnasiums. The authority’s Jinhee Lee is listed as the architect of record.