TRD Tips: Citizens Bank’s Ace Watanasuparp on mortgages during Covid-19

Banking exec on “astronomically low” rates and what could be the golden era of home loans

National /
Feb.February 18, 2021 08:15 AM
TRD Staff
Mortgage interest rates may be on the rise again, but for the past year, they were trending downward, with each week seeming to hit yet another record low. So what does this mean for homebuyers?

Ace Watanasuparp, Senior Vice President at Citizens Bank, may not have a crystal ball, but he does have some tips on how those looking to buy or refinance homes can take advantage of the historically low rates.

Watanasuparp sat down with The Real Deal editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott to break down what created the “artificially low environment” for interest rates, and what banks are looking for in their mortgage applicants.

Watch the video to learn more.

MortgagesrefinancingResidential Real Estate

