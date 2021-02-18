Open Menu

TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!

National /
Feb.February 18, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The Real Deal’s February national issue is live for digital subscribers and is about to begin hitting doorsteps around the country.

As the pandemic slowly recedes, other issues are coming to the fore. In this month’s magazine we look at some controversies and cliffhangers in the industry, including:

  • Compass’ clawbacks — where brokers have to pay back bonuses and other incentives if they decide to leave
  • Brookfield’s ill-fated plan to turn defunct malls into “mini cities”
  • The SPAC frenzy that has real estate players plunging into a pile of blank checks
  • The $57 billion question: What if tenants never pay their rent?
  • All Year Management’s mounting woes, including a bankruptcy battle in Brooklyn
  • Smaller cities launching incentive programs to attract talent as WFH settles in
  • The see-no-evil attitude of South Florida homebuyers as hurricanes, rising sea levels and insurance premiums get worse

… And much more! Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
issue is live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
October 2020 Issue is Live
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
Issue is Live September 2020
TRD’s September issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s September issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!
(Photography by Rayon Richards)
TRD‘s July national issue is live
TRD‘s July national issue is live
June national issue
The Real Deal’s June national issue is live for subscribers
The Real Deal’s June national issue is live for subscribers
Issue is Live May 2020
TRD’s national May issue is live!
TRD’s national May issue is live!
The Real Deal’s Winter 2020 Tri-state issue is live!
The Real Deal’s Winter 2020 Tri-state issue is live!
The Real Deal’s Winter 2020 Tri-state issue is live!
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.