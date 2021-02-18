The Real Deal’s February national issue is live for digital subscribers and is about to begin hitting doorsteps around the country.

As the pandemic slowly recedes, other issues are coming to the fore. In this month’s magazine we look at some controversies and cliffhangers in the industry, including:

Compass’ clawbacks — where brokers have to pay back bonuses and other incentives if they decide to leave

Brookfield’s ill-fated plan to turn defunct malls into “mini cities”

The SPAC frenzy that has real estate players plunging into a pile of blank checks

The $57 billion question: What if tenants never pay their rent?

All Year Management’s mounting woes, including a bankruptcy battle in Brooklyn

Smaller cities launching incentive programs to attract talent as WFH settles in

The see-no-evil attitude of South Florida homebuyers as hurricanes, rising sea levels and insurance premiums get worse

