Open Menu

Indoor dining capacity upped to 35% in New York City

Announcement comes as coronavirus cases fall steadily

New York /
Feb.February 19, 2021 02:18 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Restaurants can have more guests starting February 16. (Getty)

Restaurants can have more guests starting February 16. (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

 

After back and forth about whether restaurants can welcome any diners inside, Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised the capacity for indoor dining to 35 percent starting next Friday.

The move comes just a week after restaurants got the green light to operate at 25 percent and had their curfew pushed back to 11 p.m.

“We appreciate that the governor is following the data, listening to our voices, increasing occupancy, and we hope to continue this path and increase to at least 50 percent occupancy safely, as soon as possible,” said Andrew Rigie, New York City Hospitality Alliance’s executive director, in a statement.

Read more

Data from the governor’s office from September through November shows that restaurants and bars only accounted for 1.43 percent of recorded exposures to Covid-19. Household and social gatherings were far more likely to transmit the virus, accounting for 73.84 percent of exposures.

Restaurant trade groups have been arguing that indoor dining restrictions led to unregulated private gatherings, especially since Dec. 14, when Cuomo’s second full ban on indoor dining took effect. Covid rates have dropped steadily since then.

Restaurants in the city have been uncertain about whether they would survive even with capacity limitations. The rest of the state has been able to operate at 50 percent capacity.

In December, 92 percent of restaurants could not pay full rent, according to a report by the New York City Hospitality Alliance.

Cuomo has faced various lawsuits surrounding his restrictions on restaurants. In one suit, involving 70 restaurants, Cuomo’s everchanging restrictions were called a “Kafkaesque nightmare.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoCoronavirusNYC RestaurantsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Yelp is expected to sublease some of their current offices. (Yelp, Getty)
    Yelp employees may work remotely forever
    Yelp employees may work remotely forever
    217 Broadway (Google Maps, iStock)
    CVS inks lease at 217 Broadway
    CVS inks lease at 217 Broadway
    NYC Hospitality Alliance's Andrew Rigie (Getty, Twitter/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    92% of restaurants could not make December rent
    92% of restaurants could not make December rent
    Marcus Samuelsson and his Red Rooster restaurant in Miami’s Overtown (Getty, Google Maps)
    New York restaurateurs decamp to South Florida
    New York restaurateurs decamp to South Florida
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Valentine’s Day gives NYC restaurants much-needed boost
    Valentine’s Day gives NYC restaurants much-needed boost
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.