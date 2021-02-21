Open Menu

“The Silence of the Lambs” house in rural Pennsylvania to become B&B

Circa-1910 home sold for $290K

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 21, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The house where Buffalo Bill lived in Silence of the Lambs. (Orion Pictures, Compass)

The house where Buffalo Bill lived in Silence of the Lambs. (Orion Pictures, Berkshire  Hathaway Preferred Realty)

 

The Pennsylvania home that appeared in “The Silence of the Lambs” as serial killer Buffalo Bill’s lair has sold — and soon, fans of the film could plan an overnight stay there.

Still from Silence of the Lambs of Jodie Foster and Ted Levine inside the house. (Orion Pictures)

Still from Silence of the Lambs of Jodie Foster and Ted Levine inside the house. (Orion Pictures)

New York-based theatrical art director Chris Rowan paid $290,000 for the modest four-bedroom home in Perryopolis, according to the New York Post. The home hit the market in the fall with an asking price of $300,000.

Rowan reportedly plans to keep the house largely as-is, but wants to recreate one blood-curdling setting seen in the film: the deep pit in the basement where Buffalo Bill tortured his victims. While the home’s real basement did appear in “The Silence of the Lambs,” the pit scenes were shot off-site.

Still from Silence of the Lambs of the house exterior. (Orion Pictures)

Still from Silence of the Lambs of the house exterior. (Orion Pictures)

The 2,334-square-foot home was built in the Queen Anne Victorian style in 1910. Many of its original details remain, including dark hardwood floors, moldings and pocket doors. The three original fireplaces are also intact.

Elsewhere on the 1.7-acre property, there is a three-car garage converted from a turn-of-the-century general store and a vintage caboose. The previous owners added a swimming pool, rose garden and a gazebo.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Residential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
666 Greenwich Avenue and David Koraca (Photo via StreetEasy, Goldman Sachs, Facebook)
Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
Housing inventory fell to a historic low last month. (iStock, Andrew Wyeth via MOMA)
Home sales, prices rose in January as inventory hit new low
Home sales, prices rose in January as inventory hit new low
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Ars Technica, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Redfin to publicize flood risk data for all listings
Redfin to publicize flood risk data for all listings
(Photo illustration by Paul Dilakian)
When Compass comes clawing: How the firm’s contracts lock agents in
When Compass comes clawing: How the firm’s contracts lock agents in
American broker fees are among the highest in the world. (Getty)
Discount brokerages launch fresh attacks on size of residential fees
Discount brokerages launch fresh attacks on size of residential fees
(iStock)
Mortgage rates tick up again
Mortgage rates tick up again
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Housing starts fall for first time since August
Housing starts fall for first time since August
Progress Capital partner Brad Domenico and the development at 136 Summit Avenue (Photos via Progress Capital)
Jersey City development advances with $30M construction loan
Jersey City development advances with $30M construction loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.