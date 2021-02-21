The Pennsylvania home that appeared in “The Silence of the Lambs” as serial killer Buffalo Bill’s lair has sold — and soon, fans of the film could plan an overnight stay there.

New York-based theatrical art director Chris Rowan paid $290,000 for the modest four-bedroom home in Perryopolis, according to the New York Post. The home hit the market in the fall with an asking price of $300,000.

Rowan reportedly plans to keep the house largely as-is, but wants to recreate one blood-curdling setting seen in the film: the deep pit in the basement where Buffalo Bill tortured his victims. While the home’s real basement did appear in “The Silence of the Lambs,” the pit scenes were shot off-site.

The 2,334-square-foot home was built in the Queen Anne Victorian style in 1910. Many of its original details remain, including dark hardwood floors, moldings and pocket doors. The three original fireplaces are also intact.

Elsewhere on the 1.7-acre property, there is a three-car garage converted from a turn-of-the-century general store and a vintage caboose. The previous owners added a swimming pool, rose garden and a gazebo.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch