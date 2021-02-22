Open Menu

Clipper Equity lands $100M DoBro refi

Owner tapped CMBS market for early refinancing

New York /
Feb.February 22, 2021 01:00 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Bistricer and 141 Livingston. (Google Maps, Clipper Equity)

David Bistricer and 141 Livingston. (Google Maps, Clipper Equity)

 

David Bistricer tapped the CMBS market to refinance one of his Downtown Brooklyn office buildings with a $100 million loan.

Bistricer’s Clipper Equity secured financing from Citi for the REIT’s 216,000-square-foot 141 Livingston Street, the CEO confirmed.

“We refinanced early and extended the term with a lower interest rate,” Bistricer said.

Clipper had about three years left on the $79.5 million mortgage that New York Community Bank provided the property in 2016. Bistricer said the attractive terms in the CMBS market now spurred him to refinance the loan early, going from an interest rate of 3.8 on the New York Community Bank loan to one of 3.2 with the securitized mortgage.

Ironhound Management arranged the financing on behalf of Clipper.

Bistricer’s company purchased the building for $14 million in 2002 from Blackacre Capital Management, the real estate investment arm of Cerberus Capital Management.

Kings County Civil Court is the largest tenant in the building.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    citibankClipper Equitydavid bistricer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ron Perelman with 27-33, 35 and 41 East 62nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Citi looks to sell $193M in defaulted loans on Ron Perelman’s buildings
    Clockwise from top: David Bistricer of Clipper Equity, Joseph Chetrit a rendering of the Gramercy Square condominium and Robyn Sorid of G4 Capital Partners (Photos via Clipper Equity, Getty, VUW, G4)
    Chetrit, Bistricer’s Gramercy Square condo lands $207M loan
    Chetrit, Bistricer’s Gramercy Square condo lands $207M loan
    David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 10 West 65th Street (REIT; Google Maps)
    David Bistricer’s latest brush-up with New York’s rent law
    David Bistricer’s latest brush-up with New York’s rent law
    Clockwise from top left: 42-10 27th St, Long Island City; Flatbush Gardens, Brooklyn; and 148-10 and 148-18 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Queens (Google Maps)
    May’s biggest outer-borough loans led by $329M Brooklyn package
    May’s biggest outer-borough loans led by $329M Brooklyn package
     David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 77 Commercial Street in Greenpoint (REIT and Google Maps)
    Bistricer lands $386M construction loan for Greenpoint project
    Bistricer lands $386M construction loan for Greenpoint project
    Clipper Equity's David Bistricer (inset) and the US Supreme Court (Credit: RealInsight and Getty Images)
    US Supreme Court denies Clipper’s rent regulation petition
    US Supreme Court denies Clipper’s rent regulation petition
    Joseph Chetrit and 98 Montague Street in Downtown Brooklyn (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Chetrit Group lands $112M refi for Hotel Bossert project
    Chetrit Group lands $112M refi for Hotel Bossert project
    David Bistricer and 21 West 86th Street (Credit: Studio Scrivo, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity plans $204M conversion of UWS rental
    Clipper Equity plans $204M conversion of UWS rental
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.