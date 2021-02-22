Open Menu

Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes

Melody Capital has scheduled a UCC foreclosure auction

New York /
Feb.February 22, 2021 05:27 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Philip Falcone with his wife Lisa Marie Falcone and their Manhattan home. (Getty, Christie's Real Estate)

Philip Falcone with his wife Lisa Marie Falcone and their Manhattan home. (Getty, Christie’s Real Estate)

 

Embattled hedge funder Philip Falcone is in danger of losing his pricey homes on the Upper East Side and the Hamptons.

The outside of Philip Falcone's Manhattan home. (Christie's Real Estate)

The outside of Philip Falcone’s Manhattan home. (Christie’s Real Estate)

The Harbinger Capital founder, whose assets were frozen last year by a Manhattan judge, owns a five-story townhouse at 66 East 67th Street that had been on the market in 2018 asking $39 million; and a 14,000-square-foot mansion at 142 Crestview Lane in Sagaponack that is on the market asking $27.9 million.

Now the mezzanine lender on those properties, Melody Capital, has scheduled a UCC foreclosure auction for the equity stake in the homes, according to a notice of the sale. The loan has a balance of slightly more than $74 million.

A representative for Falcone could not be immediately reached for comment, and a spokesperson for Melody Capital declined to comment.

The auction is scheduled for April 13, according to a notice of the sale that lists Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Dan Fromm at Newmark as the brokers marketing the sale. The brokers could not be reached for comment.

Falcone had a net worth valued at $1 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. But he’s had his ups and downs. Falcone reportedly settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013 over allegations that he borrowed more than $100 million from his hedge fund to pay his personal taxes.

According to the Financial Times, a New York judge froze Falcone’s assets after he failed to pay millions in legal fees to the law firm that defended him in that case.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hedge FundThe Hamptonsupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Chris Whittle and his East Hampton estate (Photos via Trulia and Meridian)
    Education entrepreneur relists East Hampton estate for $95M
    Education entrepreneur relists East Hampton estate for $95M
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These NYC neighborhoods lost housing in the past decade
    These NYC neighborhoods lost housing in the past decade
    The lack of inventory has caused prices to skyrocket. (Getty)
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    Long Island homes are flying off the market. (Getty)
    Long Island home sales spike in Q4
    Long Island home sales spike in Q4
    991 5th Avenue (Photos via Gryffindor/Wikipedia Commons and the American Irish Historical Society)
    Historic UES mansion hits market for $52M
    Historic UES mansion hits market for $52M
    1529 62nd St, Brooklyn, NY (Google Maps)
    Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
    Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
    Sharon Davis and 9 East 81 Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
    UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.