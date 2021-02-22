Open Menu

Loew’s Theatre in Jersey City set for $72M rehab

Devils Arena Entertainment and city reach deal on century-old venue

Tri-State /
Feb.February 22, 2021 05:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Loew’s Theatre in Jersey City (Google Maps)

Loew’s Theatre in Jersey City (Google Maps)

Developers building apartment towers in Journal Square are betting that millennials will move to Jersey City as an alternative to Manhattan or Brooklyn.

Now they have a new pitch beyond cheaper rent and cushy amenities.

The historic Loew’s Theatre will get a major renovation to attract high-profile entertainers, officials said Monday. Jersey City and the Devils Arena Entertainment, the operator of the Prudential Center, reached a $72 million deal to turn the century-old theater into a 3,300-seat venue.

The theater was referred to as “the most lavish temple of entertainment in New Jersey” when it opened in the first part of the 20th century. The Baroque/Rococo style venue attracted such performers as Duke Ellington and Bing Crosby.

But the theater started falling apart and it closed in 1986. The site was pegged for demolition, but was ultimately saved by community activists. The city purchased the site in 1993 for $325,000, according to the New York Times.

The nonprofit Friends of the Loew’s ended up running the venue and hosting performances. In 2013, the city looked to bring in a new operator, which resulted in lawsuits between the city and the Friends group.

Last summer the city announced that once again it was looking for a new commercial operator for the project.

Under the new plans, the city and Devils Arena Entertainment will modernize the technology at the theater and provide visual and acoustic upgrades. They will also make major infrastructure improvements and preserve the historic stage lighting control board, pop-up microphone, and orchestra and organ lifts, and remake the ingress and egress at the back and front of the building.

“This one-of-a-kind partnership signifies our long-term planning for a post-pandemic future where we’re confident arts and culture will be a staple of life,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022. The venue is supposed to open in 2025.

Journal Square is perhaps best known for being the headquarters of the Port Authority Trans-Hudson, better known as the PATH. The neighborhood, which sits near the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Bergen Avenue, also served as the home to the Jersey Journal.

The Kushner Companies, led by its founder Charles Kushner, plans to build two massive, 64-story, mixed-use towers in Journal Square. Nearby, New York-based HAP Investments will build a 42-story apartment building nearby at 500 Summit Avenue.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jersey CityJournal Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photos courtesy of HAP Investments
    HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
    HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
    Gold Coast rush: NJ markets pick up in third quarter
    Gold Coast rush: NJ markets pick up in third quarter
    Gold Coast rush: NJ markets pick up in third quarter
    Kushner Companies ends legal battle, resumes Jersey City project
    Kushner Companies ends legal battle, resumes Jersey City project
    Kushner Companies ends legal battle, resumes Jersey City project
    30 Hudson Street in Jersey City and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikipedia)
    WeWork scores big lease at Goldman Sachs’ Jersey City office tower
    WeWork scores big lease at Goldman Sachs’ Jersey City office tower
    Loew’s Theater at 54 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jersey City moves forward with $40M renovation of Loew’s Theater
    Jersey City moves forward with $40M renovation of Loew’s Theater
    An aerial view and a rendering of The Element at 400 Claremont Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)
    Jersey City mixed-use project lands $120M in financing
    Jersey City mixed-use project lands $120M in financing
    Airbnb lost by a landslide in Jersey City. What went wrong?
    Airbnb lost by a landslide in Jersey City. What went wrong?
    Airbnb lost by a landslide in Jersey City. What went wrong?
    Results are in from Jersey City Airbnb referendum
    Airbnb deflated as Jersey City voters tighten rental rules
    Airbnb deflated as Jersey City voters tighten rental rules
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.