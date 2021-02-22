Open Menu

Lucid Motors inks Meatpacking District lease

Luxury electric automaker will take 3K sf on Ninth Avenue

New York /
Feb.February 22, 2021 08:00 AM
By Lois Weiss
2 Ninth Ave (Google Maps, Lucid Motors)

Another luxury automotive company is coming to the Meatpacking District.

Lucid Motors, which is currently developing an electric vehicle, will lease 3,200 square feet at 2 9th Avenue for a showroom, The Real Deal has learned. Last year, the company announced that it would open a location in the Meatpacking District, though it did not disclose the address at the time.

A spokesman for Lucid confirmed that the showroom will open in April, just in time to launch the upstart brand’s $169,000 Lucid Air.

The building at the corner of 9th Avenue and Little West 12th Street was previously home to the restaurant Bagatelle, which closed due to the pandemic.

Sources told TRD that Randy Willis of Open Realty along with Jeremy Ezra of Newmark represented the fledgling car company, while Aurora represented the building owner, William Gottlieb Real Estate. The brokers could not be reached for comment.

Lucid was founded in 2007 by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla executive, along with Sam Weng, and is backed by investors from China and Silicon Valley. In February, Reuters reported it will go public via dealmaker Michael Klein’s blank-check company, Churchill Capital IV Corp.

The neighborhood has seen an influx of luxury automakers in recent years. In 2016, Tesla inked a lease for 7,300 square feet at 860 Washington Street. One year later, Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, leased 40,000 square feet at Aurora and William Gottlieb’s Solar Carve at 40 10th Avenue.

