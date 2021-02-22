Open Menu

Showtime: NYC movie theaters to reopen

Cinemas, which have been closed since last March, will allow 25% capacity

New York /
Feb.February 22, 2021 04:34 PM
By Sasha Jones
New Yorkers can enjoy going to the movies again on March 5. (iStock)

This time, the coming attraction is the movie theater.

After a near year-long shutdown, New York City cinemas will reopen at 25 percent capacity or no more than 50 people per screening starting March 5.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday. Moviegoers and theater employees will have to wear masks and abide by pandemic protocols, Cuomo said in a news conference announcing the decision. Theaters will assign seating to ensure social distancing.

Theaters will also be required to have enhanced air filtration systems; malls have had to meet similar requirements.

While Covid cases have ticked down in New York from last month, they still remain high. As of Sunday, the statewide coronavirus case rate was 38 per 100,000 people, the second highest new case rate in the country, according to the New York Times.

But the decision to reopen movie theaters brings the city in line with the rest of New York. Cinemas outside the city were allowed to reopen in October. In a letter sent to Cuomo in early November, the state chapter of the National Association of Theatre Owners unsuccessfully urged the state to reopen city cinemas.

Movie theaters nationwide have been struggling to survive amid lockdowns and capacity restrictions. Even large chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings at one point questioned its long-term viability; the company secured $900 million in financing last month.

    Tags
    Andrew CuomoCoronavirusNYC TheatersRetail

