The restructuring of Keller Williams’ C-suite continues, with the brokerage announcing a new president and a spate of executive promotions.

The firm’s co-directors of growth, Marc King and Matt Green, will now serve as president and head of agent and partner experience, respectively. Jason Abrams will assume the role of head of industry, a move up from his previous role as the vice president of industry. And Chris Cox, who previously worked for Bain Consulting, was appointed as the head of technology and digital.

The moves come less than six months after another executive shakeup at the firm. Gary Keller stepped down as CEO last October to assume the role of executive chairman of the brokerage’s parent company, KWx. At the time, Josh Team transitioned to the role of company president, and no CEO was appointed.

Keller said that Team “led the company during a time when agents experienced their most productive quarter ever,” and wished him “all the best as he moves on to the next chapter in his career.”

Team announced his move in a Facebook post Monday, Inman reported, but did not say what his next move would be.

The moves bulked up the real estate expertise in the company’s C-suite, which could be an asset for Carl Liebert, the CEO of KWx, a veteran executive who does not hail from the industry.

“I wanted to surround myself with highly successful leaders and real estate agents to keep me grounded and help me stay in-tune to our agents’ needs across our market centers, realistically understanding their day-to-day business and what they need to stay on top and drive growth,” Liebert said.

The real estate brokerage, which has in recent years intensified its focus on building out its technology offerings, announced the executive reshuffling on the heels of its fourth quarter earnings. Keller Williams reported $407.4 billion in sales volume, an increase of 16 percent compared with 2019, and its agents closed 1,222,377 transactions in 2020, a 7.9 increase from 2019.