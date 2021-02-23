New York’s residential real estate market had a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was one bright spot: townhouses.

And when it comes to New York’s townhouse market, you’d be hard-pressed to find an expert like Leslie J. Garfield’s Jed Garfield. The brokerage, founded by his father, is one of the biggest names in the townhouse game.

Garfield sat with editor-in-chief of The Real Deal Stuart Elliott and answered some quick questions about the shifts in pricing and volume of townhouses, record-breaking sales and how things are looking in different parts of the city.

Watch the video to learn more.