Open Menu

SL Green, Ben Ashkenazy duke it out over Madison Avenue office

SLG bought debt on Ashkenazy’s 625 Madison position as crippling rent hike looms

New York /
Feb.February 23, 2021 05:05 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, 625 Madison Avenue and Ashkenazy Acquisition CEO Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, 625 Madison Avenue and Ashkenazy Acquisition CEO Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Two of New York real estate’s shrewdest chess players are attempting to outmaneuver one another for control over a billion-dollar Midtown office property.

SL Green Realty and Ben Ashkenazy have been on a collision course for the past several years that’s set to come to a head in 16 months, when the latter is expected to implement an astronomic rent hike on SL Green’s ground lease at 625 Madison Avenue.

The Marc Holliday-led REIT has some negotiating power: The company recently acquired a piece of debt that Ashkenazy borrowed against the ground under the Madison Avenue building, sources told The Real Deal, which gives SL Green leverage over its landlord. Court records show Ashkenazy had fallen behind on payments, and a judge in January ordered him to pony up more than $20 million.

But Ashkenazy — who went through with a rent hike on Barney’s Madison Avenue store that sent the company into bankruptcy, and threatened to “go nuclear” on the family that owns the Century 21 department store — is still in the driver’s seat when it comes to next year’s rent reset.

In papers filed in Manhattan state court, Ashkenazy Acquisition’s attorneys accuse “real-estate behemoth” SL Green of going out of its way to lean aggressively on the borrower over that $20 million — an attempt, the company says, to gain leverage in the ground lease negotiations.

“It should be reasonably apparent,” Ashkenazy’s lawyers wrote earlier this month in their appeal of the January decision, “that something else is driving [this] behavior.”

Representatives for SL Green and Ashkenazy declined to comment.

The two investors first squared off in 2014, when Ashkenazy bought the ground underneath SL Green’s building — a prime office property one block from Central Park — for $400 million.

The purchase price raised some eyebrows. SL Green was paying just $4.6 million a year in rent, hardly a figure that justified such a high valuation. But Ashkenazy was looking ahead to July 1, 2022, when the ground lease was scheduled to reset.

Marketing materials for the property projected the ground rent could go as high as $50 million. But Ashkenazy’s Michael Alpert, estimating in 2016 that the property was worth $1.4 billion, said that the rent could reach $80 million.

But SL Green eventually found a way to gain leverage over its landlord.

When Ashkenzy bought the ground in 2014, he financed the purchase with a $195 million mezzanine loan from the U.K.-based Children’s Investment Fund.

One of the loan’s provisions required Ashkenazy to pay down $40 million of the debt by November 2018. But when the deadline came, he had only paid down $30 million, leading to a kind of default that required him to pay down not just the remaining $10 million, but another $10 million on top of that.

At some point — it’s not exactly clear when — SL Green acquired a piece of Ashkenazy’s debt from the Children’s Investment Fund, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TRD. Terms of the purchase aren’t public, but one debt expert speculated SL Green paid a premium considering its position with Ashkenazy.

In March of last year, Children’s Investment Fund filed a lawsuit to force Ashkenazy to pay the $20 million it says it’s owed. SL Green’s loan servicing arm, Green Loan Services, is listed as a party to the lawsuit as the special servicer, and the REIT’s attorneys at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson are handling the case.

In January, the judge in the case ordered Ashkenazy to pay the $20 million plus another $4 million in interest. Ashkenazy has appealed the decision, disputing the full amount of interest owed.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Ashkenazy AcquisitionsCommercial Real EstateSL Green Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Heritage Equity Partners' Toby Moskovits and the Williamsburg Hotel at 96 Wythe Avenue (Moskovits via Sasha Maslov; Hotel via Williamsburg Hotel)
    Toby Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel enters bankruptcy
    Toby Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel enters bankruptcy
    Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Adam Neumann (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Adam Neumann, SoftBank near settlement agreement
    Adam Neumann, SoftBank near settlement agreement
    (iStock)
    US hotel market had worst year since the Great Depression
    US hotel market had worst year since the Great Depression
    Pearl River Mart and 452 Broadway (Facebook/PearlRiverMart, Google Maps)
    Pearl River Mart will move to 452 Broadway
    Pearl River Mart will move to 452 Broadway
    CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (Getty, Industrious/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    CBRE acquires 35% stake in flex-office provider Industrious
    CBRE acquires 35% stake in flex-office provider Industrious
    The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Getty)
    Bonds for troubled American Dream mall up 25% this year
    Bonds for troubled American Dream mall up 25% this year
    Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and Trump Tower in New York (Photos via Getty, Wikipedia Commons)
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    2 Ninth Ave (Google Maps, Lucid Motors)
    Lucid Motors inks Meatpacking District lease
    Lucid Motors inks Meatpacking District lease
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.