Open Menu

Summer camps can reopen, but much remains unknown

Camps can operate with testing protocols in place

Tri-State /
Feb.February 23, 2021 03:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

 

Children screaming in the woods will be back this summer — in a good way.

Both day and sleepaway camps in New York will be allowed to reopen in June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week, as long as they have proper Covid-19 testing protocols in place.

It’s still unknown what those protocols will look like, although last summer they included smaller group sizes, health screenings and increased equipment sanitization. In his announcement last week, Cuomo said the state’s Department of Health would have further guidance on the situation for parents.

Last summer, day camps were allowed to operate but overnight camps were banned.

Read more

“We’re seeing a ton of studies coming out right now about the mental health of children and the results of the isolation that they’ve had this past year,” said Susie Lupert, executive director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ. “Camp really is an antidote to that.”

Some New York camps celebrated the news on social media:

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Camp Lakota (@camplakota)

New York may look to Connecticut, where camps have had the greenlight to operate, as it implements its own Covid-19 safety protocols. In the Nutmeg State, only 14 kids may attend a camp, and facilities must have enhanced cleaning protocols in place. Face coverings must also be worn by staffers.

In New Jersey, an announcement for the 2021 season has yet to be made. Last year, New Jersey day camps were allowed to operate, while sleepaway camps were not. The state also issued a set of guidelines in 2020 that included regular temperature checks, face coverings worn by campers and staff, and limiting attendance numbers for indoor and outdoor day camps.

“We’re in a very different landscape than we were last summer, in terms of what we know about the virus,” Lupert said. “We are hopeful that day camps will look and feel pretty normal to a kid.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    long islandNew JerseyThe Hamptonswestchester county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Philip Falcone with his wife Lisa Marie Falcone and their Manhattan home. (Getty, Christie's Real Estate)
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    Progress Capital partner Brad Domenico and the development at 136 Summit Avenue (Photos via Progress Capital)
    Jersey City development advances with $30M construction loan
    Jersey City development advances with $30M construction loan
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City (Getty)
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is demolished
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is demolished
    Chris Whittle and his East Hampton estate (Photos via Trulia and Meridian)
    Education entrepreneur relists East Hampton estate for $95M
    Education entrepreneur relists East Hampton estate for $95M
    This three bedroom house is the first ever home built with 3D printing technology. (Realtor)
    “3D-printed” home in Calverton listed at $300K
    “3D-printed” home in Calverton listed at $300K
    Sen. Anna Kaplan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; iStock)
    NY Senate to pass housing discrimination bills
    NY Senate to pass housing discrimination bills
    The lack of inventory has caused prices to skyrocket. (Getty)
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.