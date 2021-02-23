A Carroll Gardens townhouse asking $6.5 million was the largest luxury contract inked in Brooklyn last week.

It was one of 23 luxury contracts signed last week, according to Compass’ report on deals for homes asking $2 million or more. Once again, townhouses dominated, with 14 contracts signed for larger homes and nine for condo units. The total sales volume was $68.5 million.

The week before had similar numbers, with 24 contracts signed for a total sales volume of $69.5 million.

The median sales price for all contracts was $2.5 million. The average listing discount from first to final ask was 4 percent, and the average number of days on market was 216.

The most expensive contract was for a 20-foot wide home at 330 Sackett Street in Carroll Gardens. The four-bedroom townhouse spans 4,260 square feet with a private garage, a basement rec room, a rear garden and rooftop terrace.

The second priciest deal was for 1820s Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 72 Hicks Street, last asking $5.75 million. The six-bedroom home is 25 feet wide and covers 3,400 square feet with a media room, two wood-burning fireplaces, two kitchens and a landscaped garden outfitted with a pond and cherry blossom tree.

Brooklyn Heights recently celebrated a huge milestone for the borough’s residential real estate market, with billionaire Vincent Viola selling his sprawling townhouse at 8 Montague Terrace for $25.5 million. That made it the most expensive home sold not just in the neighborhood, but in the entire borough.