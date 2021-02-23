Open Menu

Townhouses dominated Brooklyn luxury contracts — again

$69M in contracts for homes over $2M inked last week

New York /
Feb.February 23, 2021 05:45 PM
By Erin Hudson
330 Sackett Street and 72 Hicks Street (Compass, iStock)

A Carroll Gardens townhouse asking $6.5 million was the largest luxury contract inked in Brooklyn last week.

It was one of 23 luxury contracts signed last week, according to Compass’ report on deals for homes asking $2 million or more. Once again, townhouses dominated, with 14 contracts signed for larger homes and nine for condo units. The total sales volume was $68.5 million.

The week before had similar numbers, with 24 contracts signed for a total sales volume of $69.5 million.

The median sales price for all contracts was $2.5 million. The average listing discount from first to final ask was 4 percent, and the average number of days on market was 216.

Read more

The most expensive contract was for a 20-foot wide home at 330 Sackett Street in Carroll Gardens. The four-bedroom townhouse spans 4,260 square feet with a private garage, a basement rec room, a rear garden and rooftop terrace.

The second priciest deal was for 1820s Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 72 Hicks Street, last asking $5.75 million. The six-bedroom home is 25 feet wide and covers 3,400 square feet with a media room, two wood-burning fireplaces, two kitchens and a landscaped garden outfitted with a pond and cherry blossom tree.

Brooklyn Heights recently celebrated a huge milestone for the borough’s residential real estate market, with billionaire Vincent Viola selling his sprawling townhouse at 8 Montague Terrace for $25.5 million. That made it the most expensive home sold not just in the neighborhood, but in the entire borough.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.