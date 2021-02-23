Open Menu

US home prices jump 10.4% in best year since 2013

December’s sales were the fastest in 7 years, per Case-Shiller index

National /
Feb.February 23, 2021 11:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Last year was the best for home prices since 2013 — and the best in five decades for single-family home values, new data show.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index rose 10.4 percent year-over-year in December. That’s up from 9.5 percent in November when the monthly index surpassed the previous peak of July 2006.

December’s gain meant 2020 was the best calendar year for home prices in seven years and one of the top three in the 30-year history of the index.

“The trend of accelerating prices that began in June 2020 has now reached its seventh month,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement.

Read more

The national trend played out in the vast majority of the 20 cities tracked by the indices, with the notable exception of Detroit, for which price data was still not available.

The 20-city index (minus Detroit) posted a 10.1 percent year-over-year increase, up from 9.2 percent in November. The 10-city index was up 9.8 percent year-over-year, compared to 8.9 percent the month before. The metro areas that saw the largest price gains continued to be Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index, which tracks single-family home values for over 400 cities, also saw a big year-over-year increase. Home prices rose nearly 11 percent in the final quarter of 2020, per the index.

The FHFA HPI has been monitoring home prices since the 1970s, and Dr. Lynn Fisher, deputy director of FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, said last quarter’s gains were the largest annual and quarterly increases in the index’s history.

Home prices rose in the 100 largest metro areas surveyed, with Boise City, ID, recording the largest year-over-year increase of 23.4 percent. The area including San Francisco, San Mateo and Redwood City saw the weakest price growth, with home prices rising just 2.4 percent.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider
    Realogy’s revenue hits $6.2B after housing rebound
    Realogy’s revenue hits $6.2B after housing rebound
    A unit at The Benson was the most expensive deal in Manhattan last week. (The Benson)
    Manhattan luxury market sees another strong week with 36 deals
    Manhattan luxury market sees another strong week with 36 deals
    The house where Buffalo Bill lived in Silence of the Lambs. (Orion Pictures, Compass)
    “The Silence of the Lambs” house in rural Pennsylvania to become B&B
    “The Silence of the Lambs” house in rural Pennsylvania to become B&B
    666 Greenwich Avenue and David Koraca (Photo via StreetEasy, Goldman Sachs, Facebook)
    Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
    Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
    Housing inventory fell to a historic low last month. (iStock, Andrew Wyeth via MOMA)
    Home sales, prices rose in January as inventory hit new low
    Home sales, prices rose in January as inventory hit new low
    Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Ars Technica, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Redfin to publicize flood risk data for all listings
    Redfin to publicize flood risk data for all listings
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Price cuts spur deals as glut of luxury homes lingers
    Price cuts spur deals as glut of luxury homes lingers
    (Photo illustration by Paul Dilakian)
    When Compass comes clawing: How the firm’s contracts lock agents in
    When Compass comes clawing: How the firm’s contracts lock agents in
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.