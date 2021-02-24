Open Menu

HSBC to shrink its office footprint amid shift to WFH

Europe’s largest bank exploring hybrid work-from-home model

National /
Feb.February 24, 2021 09:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
HSBC COO John Hinshaw (Getty, iStock)

HSBC COO John Hinshaw (Getty, iStock)

HSBC is banking on remote work — and is shedding office space.

John Hinshaw, the group COO of Europe’s largest bank, said during HSBC’s fourth-quarter earnings call that the company will switch to a hybrid model where employees have the option to work from home, Bloomberg News reported.

As part of the switch, the bank is expected to reduce its real estate footprint by about 40 percent, the publication reported. While it’s expected to keep its headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf neighborhood, it will likely shed office space throughout the city as leases come up for renewal, according to CEO Noel Quinn.

About 85 percent of HSBC’s employees are now able to work from home.

Read more

“We expect a change in the way we use our office space, recognizing the work-life balance and environmental benefits of hybrid working arrangements,” the bank said in its 2020 annual report.

Many other companies have come to a similar conclusion as the coronavirus pandemic hits the one-year mark. In recent weeks, Yelp and Salesforce announced they would let employees work remotely indefinitely following similar announcements from big tech firms including Facebook and Twitter.

In some cases, firms have looked to sublease their space as their needs have changed. Yelp, for example, is reportedly seeking a tenant for some of its office space in New York City as it re-evaluates its real estate needs.

[Bloomberg News] — Sasha Jones




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, 625 Madison Avenue and Ashkenazy Acquisition CEO Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    SL Green, Ben Ashkenazy duke it out over Madison Avenue office
    SL Green, Ben Ashkenazy duke it out over Madison Avenue office
    Heritage Equity Partners' Toby Moskovits and the Williamsburg Hotel at 96 Wythe Avenue (Moskovits via Sasha Maslov; Hotel via Williamsburg Hotel)
    Toby Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel enters bankruptcy
    Toby Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel enters bankruptcy
    Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Adam Neumann (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Adam Neumann, SoftBank near settlement agreement
    Adam Neumann, SoftBank near settlement agreement
    (iStock)
    US hotel market had worst year since the Great Depression
    US hotel market had worst year since the Great Depression
    Pearl River Mart and 452 Broadway (Facebook/PearlRiverMart, Google Maps)
    Pearl River Mart will move to 452 Broadway
    Pearl River Mart will move to 452 Broadway
    New Yorkers can enjoy going to the movies again on March 5. (iStock)
    Showtime: NYC movie theaters to reopen
    Showtime: NYC movie theaters to reopen
    CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (Getty, Industrious/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    CBRE acquires 35% stake in flex-office provider Industrious
    CBRE acquires 35% stake in flex-office provider Industrious
    The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Getty)
    Bonds for troubled American Dream mall up 25% this year
    Bonds for troubled American Dream mall up 25% this year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.