Open Menu

Charter school takes 85K sf in Queens condo building

New facility allows Central Queens Academy to expand

New York /
Feb.February 25, 2021 03:00 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Central Queens Academy's Ashish Kapadia and United's Chris Jiashu Xu with a rendering of 88-08 Justice Avenue (Linkedin, iStock)

Central Queens Academy’s Ashish Kapadia and United’s Chris Jiashu Xu with a rendering of 88-08 Justice Avenue (Linkedin, iStock)

A charter school is expanding its footprint in Elmhurst.

Central Queens Academy Charter School is taking an 85,000-square-foot space in the Justice Avenue Tower at 88-08 Justice Avenue, according to Transwestern Real Estate Service, which brokered the deal.

The school will take the first, third and fourth floors of the 340,000-square-foot building, which is being developed by United Development & Construction Group. The new facility will allow the school to consolidate three existing locations and to double its students, according to Ashish Kapadia, the academy’s interim executive director.

The new facility, which can accommodate 900 students, is scheduled to open for the 2021-2022 academic year. The expansion plan also includes a 4,000-square-foot gymnasium that’s due to open in 2024.

The 32-year deal is structured as a leasehold condominium, a legal structure that allows nonprofits to take advantage of its tax-exempt status.

“By commencing negotiations during construction, we are able to achieve the benefits of a purpose-built facility in half the time of a traditional ground-up construction project,” said Stephen Powers, who, along with Lindsay Ornstein, led the Transwestern team for the transaction.

Justice Avenue Tower is a mixed-use building with residential units along with four floors of retail and office spaces. Construction is almost completed, but sales for its 184 condos haven’t launched yet, according to the developer. The building owner was represented by Steve Zhu of Urban Compass for the transaction.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateelmhurstQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (IStock illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    Smaller cities look to cash in on shift to remote work
    Smaller cities look to cash in on shift to remote work
    421-427 East 14th Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    Photo illustration of Mayor Bill de Blasio as Uncle Sam (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    NYC has $1.3B in unpaid property taxes
    NYC has $1.3B in unpaid property taxes
    Photo illustration of RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler (Getty, iStock)
    Office landlords offer no-wait Covid tests to lure workers back
    Office landlords offer no-wait Covid tests to lure workers back
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan job losses in Q3 worst of any large county in the US
    Manhattan job losses in Q3 worst of any large county in the US
    Rudin Management's Bill Rudin, 1675 Broadway and Gannett CEO Mike Reed (Getty, Google Maps, Gannett)
    Gannett to move its NYC office two blocks north
    Gannett to move its NYC office two blocks north
    A rendering of the facility at 1029 Newark Avenue in Elizabeth, Fidelco chairman Marc Berson and Elberon Development Group chairman Ann Evans Estabrook (Photos via JLL, Fidelco and Elberon)
    Cold storage facility in New Jersey gets $34M loan
    Cold storage facility in New Jersey gets $34M loan
    Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein and Phase I of the Denizen Bushwick at 54 Noll Street (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Silverstein offers to buy half of All Year’s Bushwick rental complex
    Silverstein offers to buy half of All Year’s Bushwick rental complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.